Top Story Spotlight Accused Sun Drop killer extradited back to Concord, charged with murder Mark Plemmons Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office This is an artist sketch of a person of interest Concord Police had been looking for since the murders happened. From Concord Police Department Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Plemmons CONCORD — The man accused of killing two people during a robbery at Concord's Sun Drop Bottling Co. more than 18 years ago has been returned to Cabarrus County to face murder charges.kAmy@9??J $E6G6? %2=36CE[ cb[ H2D 6IEC25:E65 7C@> (2D9:?8E@? DE2E6 2?5 E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J 3J E96 r@?4@C5 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E @? %F6D52J >@C?:?8] w6 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 EH@ 4@F?ED @7 7:CDE\568C66 >FC56C 2?5 @?6 4@F?E @7 C@336CJ H:E9 2 52?86C@FD H62A@? 2?5 :D 36:?8 96=5 :? 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Three ribbon-cuttings leads to opening day for Cabarrus Schools Northwest Cabarrus brings high-powered offense, stout D into 2026 season Cabarrus schools hit with 2nd lawsuit over transgender students in bathrooms NC kills incentives deal for Ball project at The Grounds in Concord Atrium Health Cabarrus ranks among North Carolina's best hospitals in U.S. News report Mary Frances Wall Center at Beverly Hill officially opens Concord urges residents to keep common contaminants out of recycling bins New Opportunity School building opens with ribbon-cutting How many NC high school athletes are getting paid? New report out on NIL deals kAm%2=36CEVD C6EFC? E@ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 >2C<D E96 =2E6DE 56G6=@A>6?E :? @?6 @7 r232CCFD r@F?EJVD >@DE ?@E@C:@FD F?D@=G65 9@>:4:56 42D6D] %96 <:==:?8D[ H:56=J <?@H? 2D E96 Q$F? sC@A |FC56CD[Q C6>2:?65 F?D@=G65 7@C ?62C=J EH@ 564256D 56DA:E6 9F?5C65D @7 E:AD[ ?2E:@?2= E6=6G:D:@? 6IA@DFC6 2?5 2? 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