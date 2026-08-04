Top Story Spotlight Concord urges residents to keep common contaminants out of recycling bins From staff reports Aug 4, 2026 Aug 4, 2026 Updated 40 mins ago 0 The City of Concord reminds everyone to leave these items out of your recycling. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — The City of Concord is reminding residents that recycling the wrong items can be just as harmful to the recycling process as not recycling at all.kAmx? 2 C646?E D@4:2= >65:2 42>A2:8?[ E96 4:EJ 6?4@FC2865 C6D:56?ED E@ 2G@:5 A=24:?8 ?@?\C64J4=23=6 >2E6C:2=D :? 4FC3D:56 C64J4=:?8 42CED[ D2J:?8 4@?E2>:?2E:@? 4C62E6D 4@DE=J 56=2JD[ 52>286D 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 C65F46D E96 67764E:G6?6DD @7 E96 C64J4=:?8 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmQ(96? ?@?\C64J4=23=6 :E6>D 2C6 A=2465 :? 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D@CE:?8 >249:?6CJ[ =625:?8 E@ 6IA6?D:G6 C6A2:CD 2?5 5@H?E:>6]k^Am People are also reading… Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling Cabarrus County reminds drone operators of 'no-fly' zones downtown Whataburger set to open near Concord Mills Thursday NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear KHA presents Cannon Mills: Yesterday's Memories in Photography Panthers training camp - Brooks is back, fist fly and more Cabarrus County Fair seeks exhibitors as Aug. 24 entry deadline approaches NC State football depth chart projection, projected starters for Wolfpack in 2026 Barber-Scotia announces Hamilton as Student Government president Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page N.C. Transportation Museum to host Brew & Choo concert and craft beer Saturday Trump admin cuts grants for Duke, Cabarrus Health Alliance and others k9am*@F 42?VE C64J4=6 E96D6k^9am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 4:EJ :56?E:7:65 :ED 7:G6 >@DE 4@>>@? C64J4=:?8 4@?E2>:?2?ED 2Dik^AmkF=mk=:m!=2DE:4 328Dk^=:mk=:m$EJC@7@2>k^=:mk=:mr=@E9:?8 2?5 @E96C E6IE:=6Dk^=:mk=:mQ%2?8=6CD[Q :?4=F5:?8 6=64EC:42= 4@C5D[ C@A6D 2?5 DEC:?8 =:89EDk^=:mk=:mw@FD69@=5 82C3286k^=:mk^F=m kAm%96 C6>:?56C :D A2CE @7 r@?4@C5VD @?8@:?8 677@CE E@ :>AC@G6 C64J4=:?8 BF2=:EJ 2?5 C65F46 F??646DD2CJ 4@DED H9:=6 AC@E64E:?8 E96 6?G:C@?>6?E]k^Am k9amu:?5 @FE >@C6k^9am kAm#6D:56?ED H9@ 2C6 F?DFC6 H96E96C 2? :E6> 36=@?8D :? E96 C64J4=:?8 42CE 42? FD6 E96 4:EJVD 7C66 rp#%@=@8J >@3:=6 2AA] %96 2AA 2==@HD FD6CD E@ D62C49 7@C DA64:7:4 :E6>D E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 AC@A6C 5:DA@D2= >6E9@5] x7 2? :E6> :D ?@E =:DE65[ C6D:56?ED 42? 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