Top Story Spotlight N.C. Transportation Museum to host Brew & Choo concert and craft beer Saturday From staff reports Aug 2, 2026 Aug 2, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Brew & Choo is presented by the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation. N.C. Transportation Museum Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports SPENCER — Craft beer, live music and family-friendly activities will take center stage at the N.C. Transportation Museum on Saturday, Aug. 8, during the museum's annual Brew & Choo Summer Concert.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== CF? 7C@> c E@ gib_ A]>][ H:E9 =:G6 >FD:4 368:??:?8 2E dib_ A]>] |@DE 24E:G:E:6D H:== 36 96=5 :?5@@CD 2E E96 >FD6F>VD q24< $9@A]k^AmkAmp5F=ED a` 2?5 @=56C H:== 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D2>A=6 4C27E 366CD 7C@> =@42= 2?5 C68:@?2= 3C6H6C:6D[ H9:=6 G:D:E@CD @7 2== 286D 42? 6?;@J =2H? 82>6D[ 2 3@F?46 9@FD6[ :?E6C24E:G6 :?7=2E23=6D 2?5 7@@5 ECF4<D]k^Am kAmp 9:89=:89E @7 E96 6G6?E :D E96 qC6H U2>Aj r9@@ EC2:? C:56[ H9:49 @776CD A2DD6?86CD E96 492?46 E@ D2>A=6 EH@ DA64:2=EJ 366CD 4C62E65 6I4=FD:G6=J 7@C E96 6G6?E 3J $2=:D3FCJVD }6H $2CF> qC6H:?8 r@] %96 366CD H:== @?=J 36 2G2:=23=6 23@2C5 E96 EC2:?] #:56CD F?56C a` H:== C646:G6 r966CH:?6 :?DE625[ 2?5 2== A2DD6?86CD H:== 36 D6CG65 D?24<D 5FC:?8 E96 EC:A]k^Am People are also reading… Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear KHA presents Cannon Mills: Yesterday's Memories in Photography Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page Cabarrus County reminds drone operators of 'no-fly' zones downtown Whataburger set to open near Concord Mills Thursday 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling Panthers training camp - Brooks is back, fist fly and more Cabarrus County Fair seeks exhibitors as Aug. 24 entry deadline approaches City of Concord honors quarterly high performers for outstanding service Barber-Scotia announces Hamilton as Student Government president Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available Multicultural Community Choir reunites, honors founder Rev. Ruth Brooks Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center more than a new building kAm%C2:? 56A2CEFC6D 2C6 D4965F=65 7@C cib_[ dicd 2?5 f A]>] $62E:?8 :D =:>:E65[ 2?5 >FD6F> @77:4:2=D 6?4@FC286 25G2?46 E:4<6E AFC492D6D]k^Am During the train ride, Salisbury's New Sarum Brewing Co. will provide samples of two of its beers. N.C. Transportation Museum Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmt?E6CE2:?>6?E H:== 36 AC@G:565 3J vF>A u:4E:@?i %96 &=E:>2E6 h_D tIA6C:6?46[ 2 EC:3FE6 32?5 E92E A6C7@C>D >FD:4 7C@> E96 `hh_D] %96 8C@FA 92D A6C7@C>65 9F?5C65D @7 D9@HD D:?46 a_`a[ :?4=F5:?8 4@?46CED 7@C 4C@H5D @7 >@C6 E92? ad[___ A6@A=6]k^Am kAmp5>:DD:@?\@?=J E:4<6ED 7@C 25F=ED 286D a` 2?5 @=56C DE2CE 2E S`a[ A=FD E2I] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66 7@C G:D:E@CD J@F?86C E92? a`]k^Am kAmr@>3:?2E:@? E:4<6ED E92E :?4=F56 25>:DD:@? 2?5 E96 EC2:? C:56 4@DE Sb`]d_[ A=FD E2I[ 7@C 25F=ED a` 2?5 @=56C 2?5 Sae[ A=FD E2I[ 7@C E9@D6 F?56C a`] vF6DED AFC492D:?8 EC2:? 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