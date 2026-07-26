Top Story Spotlight Concord seeks artists for traffic signal box art project From staff reports Jul 26, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 The art will be featured on seven signal boxes at seven busy intersections across Concord. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — The City of Concord is accepting submissions from artists for a new public art project that will transform traffic signal boxes into colorful public art installations across the city.kAm%96 r@?4@C5 !F3=:4 pCE r@>>:DD:@? :D D66<:?8 @C:8:?2= 2CEH@C< E@ 36 C6AC@5F465 2D G:?J= HC2AD 7@C EC277:4 D:8?2= 3@I6D 2E D6G6? :?E6CD64E:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 3FDJ :?E6CD64E:@? @7 qCFE@? $>:E9 q@F=6G2C5 2?5 &]$] w:89H2J ah ?62C r92C=@EE6 |@E@C $A665H2J]k^AmkAmpCE:DED D6=64E65 7@C E96 AC@;64E H:== C646:G6 2 Sd__ DE:A6?5 7@C 6249 2CEH@C< 49@D6?[ H:E9 2 >2I:>F> @7 E9C66 D6=64E65 56D:8?D A6C 2CE:DE]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 AC@;64E :D E96 =2E6DE 677@CE 3J E96 !F3=:4 pCE r@>>:DD:@?[ H:E9 DFAA@CE 7C@> E96 r@?4@C5 r:EJ r@F?4:=[ E@ :?4@CA@C2E6 2CE :?E@ 6G6CJ52J AF3=:4 DA246D] r:EJ @77:4:2=D D2J E96 :?:E:2E:G6 :D :?E6?565 E@ 255 4@=@C 2?5 G:3C2?4J E@ ?6:893@C9@@5D H9:=6 >2<:?8 AF3=:4 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 >@C6 G:DF2==J 2AA62=:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Walmart in the sky comes to Concord Commons Commissioners approve $400M bond package for November ballot Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Legislature changes Kannapolis elections to partisan races Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel State Archives webinar to explore real North Carolina history behind 'Outlander' Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry Harrisburg graduate receives 2026 arts scholarship Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Cabarrus Chamber CEO earns national professional designation Jordan Devey, member of Patriots Super Bowl title team, dies Brad Alford selected as next Commissioner of the NCHSAA kAm%96 EC277:4 D:8?2= 3@I HC2AD ;@:? D6G6C2= @E96C AF3=:4 2CE :?:E:2E:G6D =65 3J E96 4@>>:DD:@?[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 s@H?E@H? r@?4@C5 E6>A@C2CJ D4F=AEFC6 6I9:3:E:@?[ >FC2=D :? 5@H?E@H? 2?5 2E {6D |J6CD !2C<[ 2CE\HC2AA65 #:56C %C2?D:E 3FD6D 2?5 2? :?E6C24E:G6 @?=:?6 >2A 9:89=:89E:?8 AF3=:4 2CE E9C@F89@FE E96 4:EJ]k^Am kAmpCE:DED :?E6C6DE65 :? 2AA=J:?8 42? 7:?5 6=:8:3:=:EJ C6BF:C6>6?ED 2?5 DF3>:DD:@? 8F:56=:?6D :? E96 4:EJVD r2== 7@C pCE:DED 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4@?4@C5?4]8@G^!F3=:4pCEQm4@?4@C5?4]8@G^!F3=:4pCEk^2m]k^Am kAmpAA=:42E:@?D 2C6 5F6 pF8] ac[ a_ae]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Walmart in the sky comes to Concord Commons Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Walmart's new drone service coming to Concord; Parks & Rec Month is celebrated at Frank Liske; nonpro… Commissioners approve $400M bond package for November ballot Cabarrus County Commissioners approved placing two general obligation bond questions totaling $400 million on the Nov. 3 ballot. Here are some… Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will add a new Plumbing Certificate program to its skilled trades offerings beginning in fall 2026, giving st… Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds If voters approve the bonds, the county says the earliest any tax rate increase associated with the debt would be reflected would be in the FY… Legislature changes Kannapolis elections to partisan races North Carolina lawmakers are increasingly using local bills to reshape municipal elections, with Kannapolis becoming the latest city to trade … Watch Now: Related Video Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials