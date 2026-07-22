Top Story Harrisburg graduate receives 2026 arts scholarship From staff reports Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Marley Brown spent 15 years in competitive dance and was a varsity athlete at Hickory Ridge High School. Town of Harrisburg Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The town of Harrisburg has awarded its 2026 Harrisburg Arts Scholarship to Hickory Ridge High School graduate Marley Brown.kAm%96 2??F2= D49@=2CD9:A[ 25>:?:DE6C65 3J E96 w2CC:D3FC8 pCED[ rF=EFC6[ 2?5 w6C:E286 r@>>:EE66[ AC@G:56D 2 @?6\E:>6 S`[___ 2H2C5 E@ 2 8C25F2E:?8 9:89 D49@@= D6?:@C H9@ 92D 56>@?DEC2E65 6I46==6?46 :? 4C62E:G6 HC:E:?8[ 52?46[ 5C2>2[ >FD:4 @C E96 G:DF2= 2CED]k^AmkAmqC@H? 8C25F2E65 7C@> w:4<@CJ #:586 w:89 $49@@= E9:D J62C 27E6C 32=2?4:?8 24256>:4 249:6G6>6?E H:E9 >@C6 E92? `d J62CD @7 4@>A6E:E:G6 52?46] $96 2=D@ A2CE:4:A2E65 :? G2CD:EJ 2E9=6E:4D[ =6256CD9:A 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 E9C@F89@FE 9:89 D49@@=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 E@H?]k^Am Marley Brown Town of Harrisburg kAm%9:D 72==[ qC@H? H:== 2EE6?5 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 $@FE9 r2C@=:?2VD s2C=2 |@@C6 $49@@= @7 qFD:?6DD[ H96C6 D96 A=2?D E@ >2;@C :? 3FD:?6DD >2?286>6?E 2?5 >:?@C :? 52?46] $96 2=D@ :?E6?5D E@ 4@?E:?F6 52?4:?8 H:E9 E96 r2C@=:?2 s2?46 %62>]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Free Charlotte speedway passes for NC leaders went undisclosed. That’s going to change Cabarrus Elections Board approves 17-day early voting, four sites AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry NC A&T aims to be first HBCU to achieve top research status. Lawmakers chip in $10M Christmas in July kicks off final push for Summer Shootout titles kAmx? 2??@F?4:?8 E96 2H2C5[ E96 E@H? @7 w2CC:D3FC8 AC2:D65 qC@H?VD 565:42E:@? E@ E96 2CED 2?5 H:D965 96C DF446DD 2D D96 368:?D 96C 4@==686 42C66C]k^Am 0 Comments Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Raymond and Louise Moody Endowed Scholarship established at Catawba College Jane Moody has established the Raymond and Louise Moody Endowed Scholarship at Catawba College in memory of her parents. Rowan-Cabarrus launches therapeutic massage diploma program Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is expanding its healthcare workforce training with the launch of a new Therapeutic Massage diploma program t… Watch Now: Related Video Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief? Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief?