Top Story Spotlight CABARRUS COUNTY Cabarrus Elections Board approves 17-day early voting, four sites From staff reports Jul 16, 2026 Jul 16, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College at the North Carolina Research Campus, 399 Biotechnology Lane, Kannapolis, is going to be an early voting site. Cabarrus County Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — In-person early voting for the 2026 General Election begins a bit later this year, but it's never too early for voters to get informed and prepared.kAm%96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D C646?E=J 25@AE65 :ED 62C=J G@E:?8 A=2? 7@C E96 FA4@>:?8 6=64E:@?] q68:??:?8 %9FCD52J[ ~4E] `d[ r232CCFD G@E6CD 42? 42DE E96:C 32==@ED 2E 7@FC =@42E:@?D 24C@DD E96 4@F?EJik^AmkAm• r232CCFD t|$ w" $E2E:@? h[ fhb r232CCFD pG6] (][ r@?4@C5k^AmkAm• r232CCFD p7E@? #:586 {:3C2CJ 2?5 p4E:G6 {:G:?8 r6?E6C[ eh_d v=6? p7E@? q=G5][ z2??2A@=:Dk^Am kAm• r232CCFD pC6?2 U2>Aj tG6?ED r6?E6C[ cfd` }r w:89H2J ch[ r@?4@C5k^Am People are also reading… Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case North Carolina should treat obesity like the chronic disease it is Court rules in Concord Mills mall effort to evict store and collect back rent Cabarrus players hard at work getting better in the summer Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision Pastor Doug Lattimore's mission to bring food and hope to every doorstep What do you think? Downtown Concord updating its parking study Kannapolis assistant city manager announces retirement after 31 years of service Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Fickenscher named GM of Charlotte Motor Speedway; Walter expands external affairs role Cabarrus Elections Board approves 17-day early voting, four sites kAm• #@H2?\r232CCFD r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 2E E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 #6D62C49 r2>AFD[ bhh q:@E649?@=@8J {2?6[ z2??2A@=:Dk^Am Cabarrus Afton Ridge Library and Active Living Center, 6905 Glen Afton Blvd., Kannapolis, will be an early voting site. Cabarrus County k9amt2C=J G@E:?8 52E6Dk^9amkAms2E6D 2?5 E:>6D 2C6ik^AmkAm• %9FCD52J[ ~4E] `d E9C@F89 uC:52J[ ~4E] `e[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ fib_ A]>]k^Am kAm• $2EFC52J[ ~4E] `f[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ d A]>]k^AmkAm• |@?52J[ ~4E] `h E9C@F89 uC:52J[ ~4E] ab[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ fib_ A]>]k^Am kAm• $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ d A]>]k^AmkAm• |@?52J[ ~4E] ae E9C@F89 uC:52J[ ~4E] b_[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ fib_ A]>]k^AmkAm• $2EFC52J[ ~4E] b`[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ b A]>]k^Am kAm%96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D @77:46 H:== ?@E D6CG6 2D 2? 62C=J G@E:?8 D:E6 @C t=64E:@? s2J A@==:?8 A=246] sFC:?8 E96 62C=J G@E:?8 A6C:@5[ G@E6CD >2J 42DE E96:C 32==@ED 2E 2?J @7 E96 7@FC 2AAC@G65 62C=J G@E:?8 =@42E:@?D] ~? t=64E:@? s2J[ G@E6CD >FDE G@E6 2E E96:C 2DD:8?65 AC64:?4E]k^Am Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC Highway 49, Concord, will be an early voting site. 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