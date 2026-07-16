Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Mark Plemmons Jul 16, 2026 Jul 16, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 A microscope image shows Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness that can trigger watery or explosive diarrhea. USA Today Network Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Plemmons KANNAPOLIS — Cabarrus Health Alliance is investigating the county's first reported case of cyclosporiasis this year, though health officials say they do not believe the infection was acquired locally.kAm%96 286?4J 2??@F?465 %F6D52J E92E :E :D 7@==@H:?8 DE2?52C5 4@>>F?:423=6 5:D62D6 :?G6DE:82E:@? AC@E@4@=D :? 4@@C5:?2E:@? 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So where are the skyscrapers? Fickenscher named GM of Charlotte Motor Speedway; Walter expands external affairs role Cabarrus Elections Board approves 17-day early voting, four sites k9am%96 :==?6DDk^9amkAmrJ4=@DA@C:2D:D :D 2? :?E6DE:?2= :==?6DD 42FD65 3J E96 A2C2D:E6 rJ4=@DA@C2 42J6E2?6?D:D] !6@A=6 EJA:42==J 364@>6 :?764E65 27E6C 4@?DF>:?8 4@?E2>:?2E65 7@@5 @C H2E6C] uC6D9 AC@5F46 :D 2 4@>>@? 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