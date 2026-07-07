Top Story Spotlight AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium From staff reports Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 This shot shows the orientation of the screens to the seats in the theater. AMC Theatres Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Moviegoers in the Charlotte region can now experience films on a 270-degree panoramic screen with the opening of North Carolina's first ScreenX auditorium at AMC Concord Mills 24.kAm%96 ?6H AC6>:F>\7@C>2E 2F5:E@C:F> @77:4:2==J @A6?65 yF=J a[ 244@C5:?8 E@ p|r %962EC6D 2?5 ry cs!{t)[ E96 4@>A2?J 369:?5 E96 $4C66?) E649?@=@8J]k^AmkAm&?=:<6 EC25:E:@?2= >@G:6 D4C66?D[ $4C66?) 6IE6?5D D6=64E D46?6D 36J@?5 E96 >2:? D4C66? @?E@ E96 2F5:E@C:F>VD D:56 H2==D[ 4C62E:?8 2 af_\568C66 G:6H:?8 6IA6C:6?46 E92E :>>6CD6D 2F5:6?46D :? E96 24E:@?] %96 7@C>2E FD6D DA64:2==J AC@5F465 D6BF6?46D 4C62E65 :? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 7:=>>2<6CD 2?5 DEF5:@D E@ 4@>A=6>6?E E96 5:C64E@CVD G:D:@? 5FC:?8 <6J >@>6?ED :? 2 7:=>]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Trash refereeing made USA red card a whole lot harder to swallow Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks CHURCH EVENTS: Community breakfast, bluegrass gospel America 250: Fireworks, fun and service to veterans Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in New York City Charlotte's big armored vehicle plant more than twice Hendrick's size in Concord 'Christmas in July' raising funds to meet growing demand for Community Free Clinic Cabarrus Calendar UPDATED - Happy birthday America - Cabarrus celebrates freedom The new ScreenX, the first in North Carolina, is at AMC Concord Mills 24. AMC Theatres Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 r@?4@C5 |:==D :?DE2==2E:@? 762EFC6D FA8C2565 AC@;64E:@? 56D:8?65 E@ 56=:G6C 3C:89E6C :>286D 2?5 2 >@C6 D62>=6DD AC6D6?E2E:@?[ E96 4@>A2?:6D D2:5]k^AmkAmQpD 56>2?5 7@C AC6>:F> >@G:68@:?8 4@?E:?F6D E@ 8C@H[ $r#tt}) 2E p|r @776CD 2 F?:BF6 H2J E@ 6IA2?5 9@H DE@C:6D 2C6 AC6D6?E65 @? D4C66?[Q rJ?E9:2 !:6C46[ p|r D6?:@C G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 56D:8? 2?5 4@?DECF4E:@?[ 724:=:E:6D[ D:89E 2?5 D@F?5[ D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] Q(6VC6 6I4:E65 E@ 563FE E9:D 7@C>2E :? E96 r92C=@EE6 2C62 2?5 3C:?8 2 ?6H :>>6CD:G6 6IA6C:6?46 E@ >@G:68@6CD]Qk^AmkAmp|r %962EC6D[ E96 ?2E:@?VD =2C86DE >@G:6 E962E6C 492:?[ A2CE?6C65 H:E9 $@FE9 z@C62\32D65 ry cs!{t) E@ 3C:?8 E96 E649?@=@8J E@ r@?4@C5] %96 @A6?:?8 >2C<D E96 7:CDE $4C66?) =@42E:@? :? 3@E9 E96 r92C=@EE6 >6EC@A@=:E2? 2C62 2?5 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am kAm$9@HE:>6D 2C6 ?@H 2G2:=23=6[ 2?5 E:4<6ED 42? 36 AFC492D65 E9C@F89 p|r %962EC6DV H63D:E6]k^Am The new screen opened on July 2 at Concord Mills. AMC Theatres 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Fireworks memories, fireworks safety, a new bridge on Gold Hill Road, road closures on Stallings Road, an… Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband A 58-year-old Rowan County woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators say she admitted attacking her husband whil… Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget N.C. Rep. Grant Campbell and N.C. Sen. Chris Measmer highlighted some of the things in the $34 billion budget passed by the General Assembly. David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Lee Enterprises chairman explains why he believes community newspapers remain essential — and why he's investing millions to help ensure t… Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks HARRISBURG — Harrisburg is preparing for its largest annual celebration, with two days of entertainment, carnival rides, family games, food ve… Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school? Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school?