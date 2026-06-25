Top Story Spotlight Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks From staff reports Jun 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers host the event at Atrium Health Ball Park. Tickets are on sale. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will celebrate Independence Day with an evening of baseball, live music and what organizers say will be the largest fireworks display in the region.kAm%96 yF=J c tIEC2G282?K2 H:== 368:? 2E eib_ A]>] $2EFC52J[ yF=J c[ 2E pEC:F> w62=E9 q2==A2C<] %96 6G6?E :D A2CE @7 E96 ?2E:@?VD ad_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ 46=63C2E:@? 2?5 H:== 762EFC6 2 q=F6 #:586 {628F6 >2E49FA 36EH66? E96 "F66? r:EJ r@C?5@8D 2?5 E96 (:?DE@?\$2=6> s:D4@ %FC<6JD]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 82>6[ 4@F?ECJ >FD:4 2CE:DE v2CC6EE wF77>2? H:== A6C7@C> :? 2 4@?46CE AC6D6?E65 3J !6AD:] wF77>2? 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Music Hall, George Clinton to be honored The scene after UNC baseball gets heartbreak in America's Heartland at College World Series Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie Rowan-Cabarrus nursing student earns statewide workforce scholarship Concord gives students behind-the-scenes look at city careers Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute tops high school achievement in county More than 250,000 in NC may lose Medicaid coverage under new work requirements Splash of Color Quilt Show set for Friday and Saturday in Concord Irvin Elementary's Rachel Gillcrist CCS Teacher of the Year Kannapolis approves $134.7 million budget, holds tax rate at 55.95 cents kAmQyF=J cE9 2E pEC:F> w62=E9 q2==A2C< 92D 364@>6 @?6 @7 E96 >@DE DA64:2= ?:89ED @7 E96 J62C 7@C @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 H6VC6 6I4:E65 E@ 6=6G2E6 :E 6G6? 7FCE96C :? a_ae[Q r2??@? q2==6CD v6?6C2= |2?286C |2EE |:==H2C5 D2:5] QuC@> 9:89\=6G6= 32D632== 2?5 =:G6 >FD:4 E@ H92E H:== 36 E96 =2C86DE 7:C6H@C<D D9@H :? 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