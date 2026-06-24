Top Story Spotlight Mount Pleasant kicks off Independence celebration Saturday From staff reports Jun 24, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate America’s birthday during a full afternoon and evening of patriotic activities in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 27.kAm%96 52J’D 76DE:G:E:6D H:== 368:? H:E9 2 DA64:2= x?56A6?56?46 s2J AC@8C2> 2E E96 t2DE6C? r232CCFD w:DE@C:42= $@4:6EJ Wtrw$X |FD6F>[ H96C6 =@42= 5:8?:E2C:6D 2?5 6=64E65 @77:4:2=D H:== A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 2 AF3=:4 C625:?8 @7 E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46] %96 6G6?E 368:?D 2E c A]>] 2E E96 >FD6F>[ =@42E65 2E ``cd }] r@==686 $E]k^Am kAmu@==@H:?8 E96 >FD6F> AC@8C2>[ 2EE6?E:@? 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