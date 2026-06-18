Top Story Spotlight Splash of Color Quilt Show set for Friday and Saturday in Concord From staff reports Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 Updated Jun 18, 2026 0 1 of 2 This is the Best Custom Quilting from the 2025 show. Submitted photo This is the Best of the Show from the 2025 show. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The Cabarrus Quilters Guild will present its 2026 Splash of Color Quilt Show on Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, at 601 Milestone Venue, 595 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. in Concord.kAm%96 D9@H H:== 762EFC6 `fa BF:=ED[ D9@H42D:?8 E96 E2=6?ED @7 >@C6 E92? d_ BF:=E6CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 C68:@?] ':D:E@CD H:== 92G6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ G:6H 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 BF:=E:?8 DEJ=6D 2?5 E649?:BF6D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 BF:=E 5:DA=2J[ E96 8F:=5 H:== 9@DE 2 (9:E6 t=6A92?E $2=6 762EFC:?8 723C:4[ D4C2A 328D[ A2EE6C?D[ ?@E:@?D 2?5 @E96C BF:=E:?8 6DD6?E:2=D]k^Am kAm$9@H 9@FCD 2C6 h 2]>]\d A]>] uC:52J[ yF?6 `h[ 2?5 h 2]>]\c A]>] $2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_] p5>:DD:@? :D Sg A6C A6CD@?] r9:=5C6? J@F?86C E92? `a 2C6 25>:EE65 7C66 H:E9 2 A2:5 25F=E] !2C<:?8 :D 7C66]k^Am People are also reading… Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher Cabarrus' Larry Pittman calls Juneteenth 'a lie' and uses racial slur to man at commissioners meeting Kannapolis native completes OB-GYN residency, accepts Chicago physician position Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie Friday Five: A fairy walk, new restaurants, a festival and more Cabarrus commissioners select John Eller as next county manager Kannapolis and Concord reach agreement to keep Rider bus routes Kannapolis History Associates to present patriotic and spiritual concert Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute tops high school achievement in county Cabarrus commissioners adopt $560.9 million budget, keep property tax rate unchanged Splash of Color Quilt Show set for Friday and Saturday in Concord Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Analysis: Trump's UFC birthday bash was a bloody, on-brand affair kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4232CCFDBF:=E6CD8F:=5]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4232CCFDBF:=E6CD8F:=5]@C8k^2mk^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case A judge in the Pacific Northwest on Friday rescheduled an extradition hearing for the suspect in the killings of two people at the old Sun Dro… Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: a food drive honors the memory of Charlie and Sharon Barbee; Cabarrus Creamery reopened this week under n… Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher CONCORD – Cabarrus County Commissioners will hold their monthly Regular Meeting on Monday, June 15, at the Cabarrus County Government Center i… Cabarrus' Larry Pittman calls Juneteenth 'a lie' and uses racial slur to man at commissioners meeting A Cabarrus County commissioner’s remarks calling Juneteenth “a lie” are spreading online and drawing criticism days before the federal holiday… Kannapolis native completes OB-GYN residency, accepts Chicago physician position Alexandra Gabrielle Caldwell will complete her residency in obstetrics and gynecology on June 30 at Morehouse School of Medicine and Grady Mem… Watch Now: Related Video Major US-Iran Peace Push Resumes in Switzerland Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire, at least 16 killed Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire, at least 16 killed Gas Prices Dip Below $4 — Still 25% Higher Gas Prices Dip Below $4 — Still 25% Higher President awards Medal of Honor to three recipients at White House President awards Medal of Honor to three recipients at White House