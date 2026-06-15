Top Story Spotlight Kannapolis History Associates to present patriotic and spiritual concert From staff reports Jun 15, 2026 Jun 15, 2026 0 Kannapolis History Associates Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The Kannapolis History Associates will host “A Night of Patriotic & Spiritual Music” on Monday, July 6, at the Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 W. A St., Kannapolis.kAm%96 4@?46CE H:== 368:? 2E f A]>][ H:E9 5@@CD @A6?:?8 2E e A]>] u62EFC65 A6C7@C>6CD H:== 36 %@55 !2CC@EE 2?5 v23C:6= q6==@[ H9@ H:== AC6D6?E 2? 6G6?:?8 @7 A2EC:@E:4 2?5 DA:C:EF2= >FD:4]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%:4<6ED 2C6 S`_ A6C A6CD@?] ~C82?:K6CD 6?4@FC286 2EE6?566D E@ AFC492D6 E:4<6ED :? 25G2?46] r964<D D9@F=5 36 >256 A2J23=6 E@ z2??2A@=:D w:DE@CJ pDD@4:2E6D WzwpX 2?5 >2:=65 E@ zwp[ !]~] q@I a`[ z2??2A@=:D[ }r ag_ga]k^Am kAm%9@D6 H:D9:?8 E@ 2CC2?86 A2J>6?E >2J 2=D@ 4@?E24E !9:= v@@5>2? 2E f_c\fhe\_g_b] r2D9 2?5 4964< A2J>6?ED H:== 36 2446AE65 2E E96 5@@C @? E96 ?:89E @7 E96 6G6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: A fairy walk, new restaurants, a festival and more Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide 90,000 soldiers passed through Greensboro during World War II. Here's the story of the Overseas Replacement Depot Concord High students honored for assisting during medical emergency Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie Cabarrus commissioners select John Eller as next county manager Cabarrus EDC manufacturing docuseries wins multiple Telly Awards 4 biggest takeaways from Panthers' 2026 mandatory minicamp Kannapolis History Associates to present patriotic and spiritual concert Kannapolis and Concord reach agreement to keep Rider bus routes Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs Opportunity House joins Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers Network to expand housing, healthcare, and support services kAm!C@4665D 7C@> E96 6G6?E H:== DFAA@CE E96 677@CED @7 z2??2A@=:D w:DE@CJ pDD@4:2E6D[ H9:49 H@C<D E@ AC6D6CG6 2?5 AC@>@E6 E96 9:DE@CJ @7 z2??2A@=:D 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ AFC492D6 E:4<6ED[ 42== f_c\fhe\_g_b]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: A fairy walk, new restaurants, a festival and more Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: First Watch and Jaggers are proceeding with construction on new restaurants in Concord; The Love & Li… Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case A judge in the Pacific Northwest on Friday rescheduled an extradition hearing for the suspect in the killings of two people at the old Sun Dro… Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher CONCORD – Cabarrus County Commissioners will hold their monthly Regular Meeting on Monday, June 15, at the Cabarrus County Government Center i… Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide CONCORD — Concord police are asking for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a February double homicide … 90,000 soldiers passed through Greensboro during World War II. Here's the story of the Overseas Replacement Depot The Army Air Corps training base in Greensboro, best known as the Overseas Replacement Depot, would be America's last military base built from… Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall, Dow Gains Amid US-Iran Agreement, SPCX Stock Surge Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall, Dow Gains Amid US-Iran Agreement, SPCX Stock Surge No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz?