Top Story Spotlight Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide From staff reports Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Kamari Porter From Concord Police Department Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Concord police are asking for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a February double homicide on Fairington Drive.kAmz2>2C: !@CE6C[ @7 r@?4@C5[ C6>2:?D 2E =2C86 >@C6 E92? 7@FC >@?E9D 27E6C E96 u63] ` D9@@E:?8 E92E =67E EH@ A6@A=6 5625 2?5 EH@ @E96CD :?;FC65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 r@?4@C5 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm!@=:46 D2:5 !@CE6C :D H2?E65 @? 492C86D @7 EH@ 4@F?ED @7 7:CDE\568C66 >FC56C[ C@336CJ H:E9 2 52?86C@FD H62A@?[ 5:D492C8:?8 2 H62A@? :?E@ 2? @44FA:65 >@G:?8 G69:4=6 2?5 5:D492C8:?8 2 H62A@? :?E@ @44FA:65 AC@A6CEJ[ :?7=:4E:?8 D6C:@FD 3@5:=J :?;FCJ]k^Am kAmpFE9@C:E:6D 56D4C:365 !@CE6C 2D d 766E[ h :?496D E2==[ H6:89:?8 23@FE `g_ A@F?5D[ H:E9 3C@H? 6J6D 2?5 3=24< 92:C] !@=:46 H2C?65 E92E 2?J@?6 H9@ <?@HD 9:D H96C623@FED D9@F=5 ?@E 2AAC@249 9:> 2?5 D9@F=5 :?DE625 42== h``[ E96 r@?4@C5 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2E f_c\ha_\d___ @C r232CCFD pC62 rC:>6 $E@AA6CD 2E f_c\hb\r#x|t]k^Am People are also reading… Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Friday Five: Dash In, Kellswater Lowe's Foods opening Panthers veteran may have upper hand in top position battle Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs Historic Biltmore Forest estate tied to Founding Father lists for $9.75 million Tucker Gardens Tour to benefit CVAN Saturday Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord Cabarrus students dominate Blumey finalist lists; Cox Mill's Woerner earns regional theater award Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide Rider Transit seeks public input on proposed route changes Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids 4 biggest takeaways from Panthers' 2026 mandatory minicamp Cabarrus deputies take part in Special Olympics Torch Run, opening ceremony Cannon School celebrates the Class of 2026 at 28th Commencement Ceremony kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ A@=:46[ !@CE6C :D @?6 @7 7:G6 DFDA64ED :56?E:7:65 :? E96 42D6] %96 @E96C 7@FC DFDA64ED 92G6 366? 2CC6DE65 2?5 C6>2:? ;2:=65 H:E9@FE 3@?5]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%9@D6 DFDA64ED 2C6 qC2?5@? r@CE6K |@CC:D yC][ a_[ @7 r@?4@C5j (:==:2> r@C?6== |4s2?:6=[ `h[ @7 r@?4@C5j s6G:? (2C56== vC:77:?[ `h[ @7 s2G:5D@?j 2?5 s2>2?: |2C:?2[ `h[ @7 r@?4@C5]k^Am kAmt249 7246D E96 D2>6 492C86D 2D !@CE6C[ A@=:46 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 :?G6DE:82E:@? DE6>D 7C@> 2 D9@@E:?8 C6A@CE65 2E ``i_g A]>] u63] ` 2E `cg_ u2:C:?8E@? sC:G6 }(] #6DA@?5:?8 @77:46CD 7@F?5 7@FC A6@A=6 DF776C:?8 7C@> 8F?D9@E H@F?5D]k^Am kAm%H@ G:4E:>D — |:4926= w2CC:D@? ~G6CDEC66E[ aa[ @7 |@?C@6[ 2?5 z6>2FC: +:BF2? q=@F?E[ `h[ @7 |@?C@6 — H6C6 AC@?@F?465 5625 2E E96 D46?6[ A@=:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%H@ 255:E:@?2= G:4E:>D H6C6 EC2?DA@CE65 3J r232CCFD r@F?EJ t|$ E@ 2 9@DA:E2= 2?5 =2E6C C6=62D65]k^Am kAm!@=:46 D2:5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? C6>2:?D 24E:G6 2?5 :?G@=G65 6IE6?D:G6 4@@C5:?2E:@? H:E9 >F=E:A=6 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity According to the sheriff’s office, Duke Energy contacted investigators on May 27 after discovering signs of illegal power consumption. Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, June 8, to a reported commercial structure fire at 840 Derita Rd … Charlotte teen charged in Concord homicide, police say A 17-year-old Charlotte resident has been charged with murder after a shooting early Monday in Concord left a man dead and a teenage girl seri… Tingen named Roger Dale Carter Award winner at KPD Awards The Kannapolis Police Department recently hosted its annual awards ceremony, recognizing officers and staff members for their outstanding serv… Watch Now: Related Video US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup