Popular Spotlight Historic Biltmore Forest estate tied to Founding Father lists for $9.75 million From staff reports Jun 4, 2026 Jun 4, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 This Biltmore Forest estate was inspired by George Mason's Gunston Hall. Photo by Ryan Theede Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports ASHEVILLE — One of Western North Carolina's most historically significant homes has been listed for sale in Biltmore Forest for $9.75 million.kAmz?@H? 2D Q}6H vF?DE@? w2==Q @C QuC2?<=:? w2==[Q E96 r@=@?:2= #6G:G2= 6DE2E6 2E bac '2?56C3:=E #@25 H2D 4@>A=6E65 :? `hab 2?5 :D =:DE65 @? E96 }2E:@?2= #68:DE6C @7 w:DE@C:4 !=246D] %96 AC@A6CEJ DA2?D >@C6 E92? `` 24C6D 2?5 :?4=F56D 2? g[egg\DBF2C6\7@@E C6D:56?46 H:E9 ?:?6 365C@@>D[ 7:G6 7F== 32E9C@@>D 2?5 EH@ 92=7\32E9D]k^AmkAm%96 6DE2E6 :D 36:?8 >2C<6E65 3J p=64 r2?E=6J[ 2 8=@32= C62= 6DE2E6 25G:D@C H:E9 !C6>:6C $@E963JVD x?E6C?2E:@?2= #62=EJ :? pD96G:==6]k^Am kAm%96 9@>6 H2D :?DA:C65 3J vF?DE@? w2==[ E96 ':C8:?:2 A=2?E2E:@? 9@>6 @7 v6@C86 |2D@?[ 2FE9@C @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 s64=2C2E:@? @7 #:89ED[ 2 5@4F>6?E E92E 96=A65 D92A6 E96 &]$] q:== @7 #:89ED] %96 q:=E>@C6 u@C6DE C6D:56?46 H2D 4@>>:DD:@?65 3J (:==:2> |2D@?[ v6@C86 |2D@?VD 8C62E\8C62E\8C2?5D@?]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Luxury apartments, skyrocketing home prices, shagging a restaurant and summer kids program Charlotte teen charged in Concord homicide, police say Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Sun Drop murders suspect contacted by police nearly 300 times in last 15 years Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state Race is on to save 4,000 acres along Yadkin River. Alcoa selling off the land Cook Out Summer Shootout returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for 33rd season Concord manager proposes $402.4 million budget with no property tax increase 32 Cabarrus nonprofits awarded $385,000 through Cannon family charitable trust White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Cannon Ballers go back in time as the Kannapolis Towelers Botched Tennessee execution sparks US death row debate Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair Board awards scholarships to local students 2026 historic district awards of excellence presented Nearly 18 years later, arrest made in Concord’s Sun Drop murders kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 w:DE@C:4 !C6D6CG2E:@? ~77:46[ E96 AC@A6CEJ :D C64@8?:K65 2D E96 7:CDE <?@H? C6D:56?46 C6A=:42E:?8 @?6 @7 E96 ?2E:@?VD =2?5>2C< `gE9\46?EFCJ 9@>6D 3F:=E 3J 2 5:C64E 56D46?52?E @7 E96 @C:8:?2= @H?6C]k^Am George Mason's great-great-grandson William Mason had the home built. It was completed in 1923. Photo by Ryan Theede kAmQ%9:D :D E96 7:CDE <?@H? 9@FD6 C6A=:42E:?8 @?6 @7 E96 ?2E:@?VD =2?5>2C< `gE9\46?EFCJ 9@FD6D E92E H2D 3F:=E 3J 2 5:C64E 56D46?52?E @7 E96 @C:8:?2= @H?6C[Q r2?E=6J D2:5] Q%92E 5:DE:?4E:@? :D H9J :E D:ED @? E96 }2E:@?2= #68:DE6C @7 w:DE@C:4 !=246D 2?5 42CC:6D DF49 2? :>AC6DD:G6 =:?6286]Qk^Am kAm%96 9@>6 H2D 56D:8?65 3J (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r][ 2C49:E64E (255J qFE=6C (@@5[ H9@D6 H@C< :?4=F565 E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 E96 x?E6C:@C 9625BF2CE6CD 2?5 E96 (@@5C@H (:=D@? w@FD6] %96 q:=E>@C6 u@C6DE C6D:56?46 :D 36=:6G65 E@ 36 (@@5VD @?=J C6D:56?E:2= 4@>>:DD:@? :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am kAm$:EF2E65 2E@A 2 C:586=:?6 :? q:=E>@C6 u@C6DE[ E96 6DE2E6 762EFC6D >@F?E2:? G:6HD[ 7@C>2= 82C56?D 2?5 6IE6?D:G6 8C@F?5D @C:8:?2==J 56D:8?65 3J =2?5D42A6 2C49:E64ED r92F?46J q625=6 2?5 {@=2 p?56CD@? s6??:D] p>6?:E:6D :?4=F56 C@==:?8 =2H?D[ >2EFC6 EC66D[ 2 8C66?9@FD6 2?5 D6G6C2= @FE3F:=5:?8D]k^Am kAmr@?DECF4E65 H:E9 u=6>:D9 3@?5 3C:4<H@C< 2?5 2 D=2E6 C@@7[ E96 C6D:56?46 C6E2:?D >2?J @C:8:?2= 2C49:E64EFC2= 56E2:=D[ :?4=F5:?8 92C5H@@5 7=@@CD[ >:==H@C<[ 7@C>2= 6?E6CE2:?:?8 C@@>D 2?5 6:89E 7:C6A=246D]k^AmkAmp E9C66\J62C C6DE@C2E:@? 4@>A=6E65 :? a_`e FA52E65 E96 9@>6VD :?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 >@56C? 2>6?:E:6D H9:=6 AC6D6CG:?8 :ED 9:DE@C:4 492C24E6C] x>AC@G6>6?ED :?4=F565 FA8C2565 DJDE6>D[ DA64:2=EJ =:89E:?8 2?5 2 D:I\42C 82C286]k^Am kAmQ(92E >2<6D E9:D @776C:?8 6DA64:2==J 4@>A6==:?8 :D E92E E96 2C5F@FD H@C< 92D 2=C625J 366? 5@?6[Q r2?E=6J D2:5] Qp C6DE@C2E:@?[ 4@>A=6E65 :? a_`e[ 3C@F89E 6G6CJ >@56C? =FIFCJ :?E@ 4@>A=6E6 92C>@?J H:E9 E96 9@>6VD 9:DE@C:4 D@F=]Qk^Am kAmr2?E=6J D2:5 E96 AC@A6CEJVD 4@>3:?2E:@? @7 9:DE@C:42= D:8?:7:42?46[ =@42E:@? 2?5 24C6286 >2<6D :E 2 C2C6 @776C:?8 :? E96 pD96G:==6 >2C<6E]k^Am The home is on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo by Ryan Theede kAmQp }2E:@?2= #68:DE6C 56D:8?2E:@? 5@6D ?@E 4@>6 H:E9 2 4964<3@@<[Q 96 D2:5] Q*@F 42??@E >2?F724EFC6 2 AC@G6?2?46 E92E 4@??64ED 2 C6D:56?46 5:C64E=J E@ 2 u@F?5:?8 u2E96C] p?5 J@F D:>A=J 42??@E 4C62E6 ``]ae 24C6D @? '2?56C3:=E #@25 :? pD96G:==6]Qk^Am kAmq:=E>@C6 u@C6DE[ :?4@CA@C2E65 :? `hab[ :D <?@H? 7@C :ED 9:DE@C:4 6DE2E6D[ H@@565 =2?5D42A6D 2?5 AC@I:>:EJ E@ pD96G:==6VD 4F=EFC2= 2?5 @FE5@@C 2EEC24E:@?D :?4=F5:?8 E96 q:=E>@C6 tDE2E6]k^Am kAmQ%9:D :D ?@E @?=J @?6 @7 pD96G:==6VD >@DE :>A@CE2?E 9:DE@C:4 C6D:56?46D[ 3FE 2=D@ 2 AC@A6CEJ E92E C67=64ED E96 6?5FC:?8 =6824J @7 q:=E>@C6 u@C6DE 2?5 E96 62C=J G:D:@? 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ[Q r2?E=6J D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Dive into hometown history With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories More than two dozen years after Hartsell Middle School closed its doors, former teachers and staff members gathered May 16 to reconnect, remin… Cannon Ballers go back in time as the Kannapolis Towelers Kannapolis Cannon Ballers go back in time to remember the Kannapolis Towelers. Watch Now: Related Video Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Four ways fluctuating temperatures can affect your body and mind Four ways fluctuating temperatures can affect your body and mind Is The Fed About to Make Its Biggest Move Yet? Is The Fed About to Make Its Biggest Move Yet?