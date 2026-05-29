Top Story Spotlight Friday Five: Luxury apartments, skyrocketing home prices, shagging a restaurant and summer kids program Mark Plemmons May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 Updated May 29, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I know what many will ask: "Who is going to live in all these apartments?" or "Who can afford that kind of rent?" 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Alcoa selling off the land Coca-Cola 600 week gives fans unique opportunities behind the scenes 2026-2027 official Cabarrus County, NC Destination Guide available Atrium Health Cabarrus among 10 N.C. hospitals earning top patient safety grades 32 Cabarrus nonprofits awarded $385,000 through Cannon family charitable trust Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair Board awards scholarships to local students White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Judge allows Trump to implement mail-in voting executive order 200 Main Street Kannapolis is across from the train station and near the Dale Earnhardt Plaza. 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C2?E 23@FE[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>A=6>>@?Do:?56A6?56?EEC:3F?6]4@>Qm>A=6>>@?Do:?56A6?56?EEC:3F?6]4@>k^2m @C 42== @C E6IE f_c\fge\___`]k^Am Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Plemmons Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Plemmons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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