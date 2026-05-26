Top Story Spotlight Segments of Cabarrus County Road will be resurfaced From staff reports May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 NCDOT Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports MIDLAND – The N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $1.9 million contract to improve four sections of N.C. 24/27 in Cabarrus County that can begin as early as mid-June.kAm':C8:?:2\32D65 4@?EC24E@C $=FCCJ !2G6CD[ x?4][ 62C?65 E96 AC@;64E E@ :?4=F56 4C24< D62=:?8[ >:4C@ DFC724:?8[ 2?5 255:?8 A2G6>6?E >2C<:?8D 2?5 >2C<6CD E@ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `_ >:=6D @7 }]r] ac^afik^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm• (6DE3@F?5 36EH66? E96 |64<=6?3FC8 r@F?EJ =:?6 2?5 &]$] e_`k^AmkAm• t2DE3@F?5 36EH66? ~=5 r2>56? #@25^u=@H6D $E@C6 #@25 2?5 &]$] e_`k^Am kAmrC6HD 92G6 F?E:= E96 72== @7 a_af E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96 4@?EC24E] p?J ?646DD2CJ =2?6 4=@DFC6D H:== 36 C6DEC:4E65 E@ @G6C?:89E 9@FCD 36EH66? g A]>] 2?5 e 2]>] E@ >:?:>:K6 EC2G6= :>A24ED] %96 4@?EC24E 2=D@ 42==D 7@C =2?6 4=@DFC6 C6DEC:4E:@?D 5FC:?8 9@=:52J EC2G6= A6C:@5D @C F?6IA64E65 @44FCC6?46D E92E 4@F=5 86?6C2E6 962GJ EC277:4 G@=F>6D]k^Am People are also reading… Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Daniel Suarez wins emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area 'Top Chef' episode in Asheville highlights food traditions, Helene recovery Coca-Cola 600 week gives fans unique opportunities behind the scenes Memorial Day schedules - Many offices closed; parks, pools open Coca-Cola 600 Weekend is here - NASCAR's longest race White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Family: Kyle Busch died from severe pneumonia, sepsis Atrium Health Cabarrus among 10 N.C. hospitals earning top patient safety grades Cabarrus athletes, teams keep performing at high levels Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Historical marker to honor Good Samaritan Hospital in Charlotte kAmu@C C62=\E:>6 EC2G6= :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^sC:G6}r]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmsC:G6}r]8@Gk^2m @C 7@==@H }rs~% @? D@4:2= >65:2]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state A 43-year-old man was arrested in Port Angeles, Washington for the Sundrop murders in Concord. Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Kannapolis Girls Who Walk event, litter pickup and Elk scholarship, JD Sports at Concord Mills, and more. Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area Atrium Health celebrated on Monday the newest emergency department by holding a ribbon-cutting event with teammates, local leaders and the community. Coca-Cola 600 week gives fans unique opportunities behind the scenes Fans flock to the area race shops during Coca-Cola 600 week. Here is a glimpse at some of the things they saw. Memorial Day schedules - Many offices closed; parks, pools open These are the holiday schedules for Cabarrus County, city of Concord and city of Kannapolis. Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence FDA Warns Retailers Over Illegal Vapes Disguised as Everyday Items FDA Warns Retailers Over Illegal Vapes Disguised as Everyday Items