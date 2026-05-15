Top Story Spotlight Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Mark Plemmons May 15, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior patio homes and a church are coming to Burrage Road, plus we've got history, fun activities and a rant in today's Friday Five.k9am}@] `k^9amkAm{2?5 :D 36:?8 56G6=@A65 @77 qFCC286 #@25] s2G:5 (66<=6J w@>6D :D 3F:=5:?8 eb A2E:@ 9@>6D 7@C D6?:@C 56G6=@A>6?E 7@C E9@D6 286D dd 2?5 FA]k^AmkAm!C:46D H:== 36 :? E96 Sd__[___ C2?86[ 244@C5:?8 E@ z6:E9 %C@FE>2? H:E9 %C@FE>2? t?E6CAC:D6D[ H9:49 D@=5 E96 =2?5 7@C E96 56G6=@A>6?E]k^Am kAm%C@FE>2? 2=D@ D@=5 D:I 24C6D E@ vC246 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 7@C 2 ?6H 3F:=5:?8] %92E H:== =62G6 23@FE a_ 24C6D 7@C 7FEFC6 56G6=@A>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Cabarrus landfill worker honored for saving $1 million piece of equipment Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' 'Don Colossus' statue of Trump not a 'golden calf,' pastor insists $2M gift boosts heart, cancer care at Atrium Health Kannapolis manager presents $134.2 million budget proposal 'If All the Sky Were Paper': More than a performance Cabarrus Calendar NBA Hall of Famer coming to Collectors Jam in Concord The sun sets to the west while looking around land being cleared between Burrage Road and Branchview Drive. 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Mark Plemmons Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Plemmons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: the restored Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse clock should arrive Monday, two concerts are coming to L… Mike Ruffin: The one time God ran late Mike Ruffin emphasizes that God will be there to save us. Steve Davis: There is no friend like Jesus The Rev. Steve Davis recalls friends in high school after his mother's class reunion. He reminds us what a friend we have in Jesus. 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