Top Story Spotlight Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel From staff reports Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concord City Council member Alvarys Santana has been appointed by Gov. Josh Stein to serve on the North Carolina Juvenile Justice Planning Committee.kAm$2?E2?2[ @7 r@?4@C5[ H2D 2AA@:?E65 2D 2? 6=64E65 @77:4:2= C6AC6D6?E:?8 86?6C2=\AFCA@D6 =@42= 8@G6C?>6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2? 2??@F?46>6?E C6=62D65 %F6D52J 3J E96 8@G6C?@CVD @77:46]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ D6CG:?8 @? E96 r@?4@C5 r:EJ r@F?4:=[ $2?E2?2 492:CD E96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ yFG6?:=6 rC:>6 !C6G6?E:@? r@F?4:=] $96 :D 2=D@ 2 D>2== 3FD:?6DD @H?6C 2?5 E96 7@F?56C 2?5 AC:?4:A2= 4@?DF=E2?E @7 p$ $EC2E68J]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 yFG6?:=6 yFDE:46 !=2??:?8 r@>>:EE66 25G:D6D E96 DE2E6 @? ;FG6?:=6 ;FDE:46 A@=:4J 2?5 A=2??:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Free Charlotte speedway passes for NC leaders went undisclosed. That’s going to change Cabarrus Elections Board approves 17-day early voting, four sites AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry NC A&T aims to be first HBCU to achieve top research status. Lawmakers chip in $10M Christmas in July kicks off final push for Summer Shootout titles k9am~E96C 2AA@:?E66Dk^9amkAm$E6:? 2=D@ 2??@F?465 2AA@:?E>6?ED E@ D6G6C2= @E96C DE2E6 3@2C5D 2?5 4@>>:DD:@?D]k^AmkAmp>@?8 E9@D6 ?2>65 H6C6 p52> y] +:?? @7 ~C2?86 r@F?EJ E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 {:46?D:?8 q@2C5 7@C v6?6C2= r@?EC24E@CDj +F=6?2 $E2E@? @7 !:EE r@F?EJ E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 q@2C5 @7 ~44FA2E:@?2= %96C2AJj 7@FC ?6H >6>36CD @7 E96 v@G6C?@CVD rC:>6 r@>>:DD:@?j EH@ 2E\=2C86 >6>36CD @7 E96 w:DE@C:4 w:==D3@C@F89 r@>>:DD:@?j y@C52? (9:492C5 x' @7 (2<6 r@F?EJ E@ E96 v=@32= %C2?D!2C< pFE9@C:EJj q6C?:6 {6C@J !2CD@?D xx @7 |64<=6?3FC8 r@F?EJ E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 q@2C5 @7 tI2>:?6CD 7@C !=F>3:?8[ w62E:?8 2?5 u:C6 $AC:?<=6C r@?EC24E@CDj r9:67 {J?? v2J @7 y@9?DE@? r@F?EJ E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 rC:>:?2= yFDE:46 x?7@C>2E:@? }6EH@C< v@G6C?:?8 q@2C5j |2J@C r92C=@EE6 vC:77:? @7 |2CE:? r@F?EJ E@ E96 #@2?@<6 #:G6C q2D:? q:\$E2E6 r@>>:DD:@?j 2?5 zC:DE: {] $?F88D @7 y@9?DE@? r@F?EJ E@ E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 %2D< u@C46 @? r9:=5 r2C6 2?5 t2C=J t5F42E:@?]k^Am Alvarys Santana City of Concord 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Marvin Caldwell Park opens; the Rogers Lake Road bridge is open in Kannapolis; and more. Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will add a new Plumbing Certificate program to its skilled trades offerings beginning in fall 2026, giving st… Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Cabarrus Health Alliance is investigating the county's first reported case of cyclosporiasis this year, though health officials say they do no… Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision "The recent decision by the State Health Plan to declare Atrium a non-preferred provider ... raises further doubt about the value of this deal… Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds If voters approve the bonds, the county says the earliest any tax rate increase associated with the debt would be reflected would be in the FY… Watch Now: Related Video Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief? Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief?