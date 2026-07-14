Top Story Spotlight Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination From staff reports Jul 14, 2026 Jul 14, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 City officials officially broke ground on the David Phillips Park off Burrage Road in Concord. MICHAEL A. ANDERSON PHOTOGRAPHY The park's namesake, David Phillips, spoke during last week's festivities. He is a retired longtime city councilman. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Construction is underway on David Phillips Park, a new nature-focused park that city leaders say will preserve the site's natural beauty while adding recreational and educational amenities.kAmr@?4@C5 @77:4:2=D =2DE H66< 96=5 2 46C6>@?:2= 8C@F?53C62<:?8 7@C E96 AC@;64E[ ;@:?65 3J |2J@C $E6G6 |@CC:D[ >6>36CD @7 E96 r@?4@C5 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2?5 7@C>6C r@F?4:= |6>36C s2G:5 !9:==:AD[ 7@C H9@> E96 A2C< :D ?2>65]k^Am Councilperson Andy Langford, from left, Jennifer Hubbard, and retired councilperson David Phillips talk at the reception following the groundbreaking. City of Concord kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 4:EJ[ E96 A2C< :D 36:?8 56D:8?65 E@ C6E2:? >2?J @7 E96 2C62VD 6I:DE:?8 ?2EFC2= 762EFC6D[ :?4=F5:?8 82C56?D[ >2EFC6 EC66D 2?5 H:=5=:76 923:E2E]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!=2?D 7@C E96 A2C< :?4=F56 ?6H H2=<:?8 EC2:=D[ A@==:?2E@C 82C56?D[ 2? 2G:2CJ[ 2 A=2J8C@F?5 2?5 @FE5@@C DA246D :?E6?565 7@C 6?G:C@?>6?E2= 65F42E:@? 2?5 6IA=@C2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday North Carolina should treat obesity like the chronic disease it is Court rules in Concord Mills mall effort to evict store and collect back rent Progress continues on Concord Parks & Rec Bond projects Cabarrus players hard at work getting better in the summer What do you think? Downtown Concord updating its parking study Pastor Doug Lattimore's mission to bring food and hope to every doorstep Kannapolis assistant city manager announces retirement after 31 years of service Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Cabarrus Calendar CHURCH EVENTS: First Sunday for new McGill pastor Kannapolis' Eddie Smith elected to state post This map shows the future layout of the park. City of Concord kAm%96 AC@;64E :D A2CE @7 E96 4:EJVD 3@?5\7F?565 A2C<D :>AC@G6>6?ED] p55:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 A2C< 2?5 :ED 4@?DECF4E:@? E:>6=:?6 :D 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4@?4@C53@?5D]4@>^q@?5\!C@;64ED^s2G:5\!9:==:AD\!2C<Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm4@?4@C53@?5D]4@>^q@?5\!C@;64ED^s2G:5\!9:==:AD\!2C<k^2m]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ 2??@F?465 E96 8C@F?53C62<:?8 :? 2 D@4:2= >65:2 A@DE[ 42==:?8 E96 A2C< Q2 F?:BF6 A2C< E92E H:== 9@?@C E96 362FEJ @7 @FC 4:EJQ H9:=6 4C62E:?8 ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C C6D:56?ED E@ 6?;@J 2?5 =62C? 23@FE E96 @FE5@@CD]k^Am This map shows the future layout of the park. City of Concord 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium AMC Concord Mills gets North Carolina's first 270-degree ScreenX theater. Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case "There is no evidence any information that may have been shared with these third parties has been misused in any way." Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Christmas in July in Concord, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society seeking descendants of Mont Amoena … North Carolina should treat obesity like the chronic disease it is A Concord mother, writer and speaker shares her experience battling obesity and says North Carolina and insurance companies should treat it li… Court rules in Concord Mills mall effort to evict store and collect back rent A CBD retailer has been evicted from Concord Mills following a court ruling that also ordered the business to pay $10,000 in unpaid rent, a fr… Watch Now: Related Video Protests break out in Maine after ICE agents fatally shot man Sen. Blumenthal to Congress: Honor Lindsey Graham by passing stalled Ukraine bill Sen. Blumenthal to Congress: Honor Lindsey Graham by passing stalled Ukraine bill Florida OpenAI lawsuit heads to federal court Florida OpenAI lawsuit heads to federal court U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed