Top Story Spotlight White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord From staff reports May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Gibson Mill dates back to 1899 and once was a textile mill. It is home to several businesses including Cabarrus Brewing, the Depot and the Gibson Mill Market (food court). Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — A Charlotte-based real estate firm has partnered with the longtime owners of Gibson Mill to recapitalize and expand one of Cabarrus County’s most prominent adaptive reuse developments.kAm(9:E6 !@:?E 2??@F?465 %9FCD52J :E :D ;@:?:?8 H:E9 E96 {:=6D 72>:=J — =65 3J v6@C86 “y@4<” {:=6D 2?5 9:D D@?D — :? 2 562= 2:>65 2E 3F:=5:?8 @? E96 DF446DD @7 E96 9:DE@C:4 >:== AC@A6CEJ H9:=6 6IA=@C:?8 7FEFC6 :>AC@G6>6?ED]k^AmkAmv:3D@? |:==[ 2 edb[___\DBF2C6\7@@E 4@>A=6I @? bb 24C6D[ 52E6D E@ `ghh 2?5 92D 366? EC2?D7@C>65 @G6C E96 A2DE EH@ 564256D :?E@ 2 >:I65\FD6 56DE:?2E:@? 762EFC:?8 2 7@@5 92==[ 2?E:BF6 >2==[ 3C6H6C:6D[ C6DE2FC2?ED[ @77:46 DA246 2?5 2 4=2DD:4 42C D9@HC@@>]k^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' 'Don Colossus' statue of Trump not a 'golden calf,' pastor insists $2M gift boosts heart, cancer care at Atrium Health Kannapolis manager presents $134.2 million budget proposal 'If All the Sky Were Paper': More than a performance Cabarrus Calendar Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Alex Murdaugh wins new murder trial after S.C. Supreme Court ruling kAm%96 {:=6D 72>:=J[ A2CE @7 E96 @C:8:?2= 8C@FA E92E 24BF:C65 E96 7@C>6C r2??@? |:==D AC@A6CEJ :? a__c[ H:== C6>2:? :? @H?6CD9:A 2D A2CE @7 E96 ?6H A2CE?6CD9:A]k^AmkAm(9:E6 !@:?E 3C:?8D 6IA6C:6?46 :? C656G6=@A:?8 9:DE@C:4 :?5FDEC:2= AC@A6CE:6D 24C@DD E96 $@FE962DE[ H:E9 AC@;64ED :?4=F5:?8 ~AE:>:DE w2== 2?5 s:=H@CE9 pCE:D2? $E2E:@? :? r92C=@EE6]k^AmkAmr@>A2?J =6256CD D2:5 E96 A2CE?6CD9:A :D 56D:8?65 E@ AC6D6CG6 E96 492C24E6C @7 v:3D@? |:== H9:=6 A@D:E:@?:?8 :E 7@C 7FEFC6 8C@HE9]k^Am kAm“v:3D@? |:== :D 2 DA64:2= A=246 H:E9 2 DEC@?8 7@F?52E:@? 2?5 2 G:3C2?E 4@>>F?:EJ[” D2:5 tC:< y@9?D@?[ 2 7@F?5:?8 A2CE?6C @7 (9:E6 !@:?E] “(6’C6 E9C:==65 E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 E96 {:=6D 72>:=J E@ E9@F89E7F==J 8F:56 v:3D@? |:==’D ?6IE 492AE6C]”k^Am kAm{:=6D D2:5 E96 564:D:@? C67=64ED 2 56D:C6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 6G@=G:?8 E96 AC@A6CEJ H9:=6 >2:?E2:?:?8 :ED 4@>>F?:EJ 7@4FD]k^AmkAm“%H6?EJ\A=FD J62CD =2E6C[ v:3D@? |:== 92D 364@>6 6I24E=J E92E[” 96 D2:5] “!2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 (9:E6 !@:?E 2==@HD FD E@ <66A 3F:=5:?8 @? E92E H@C< H:E9 2 E62> E92E D92C6D @FC G2=F6D]”k^Am kAm~77:4:2=D D2:5 >@C6 56E2:=D 23@FE 7FEFC6 A=2?D 7@C E96 D:E6 H:== 36 2??@F?465 :? E96 4@>:?8 >@?E9D]k^Am 0 Comments The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular NBA Hall of Famer coming to Collectors Jam in Concord Sports Wax Promotions will host its three-day Collectors Jam show June 5–7 at Cabarrus Arena & Event Center, an event organizers describe … Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition Power was officially turned off to the current Highmark Stadium on Friday. It is considered the start of the stadium’s mass demolition and is … Watch Now: Related Video Trump Meets Xi In Beijing As Trade, Iran War And AI Talks Begin Hantavirus vs. Covid: Low transmission efficiency means far less risk of another widespread outbreak Hantavirus vs. Covid: Low transmission efficiency means far less risk of another widespread outbreak Hantavirus explained: Why it’s unlikely to become a pandemic Hantavirus explained: Why it’s unlikely to become a pandemic Online or in-person gaming: Which is better? Online or in-person gaming: Which is better?