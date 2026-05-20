Top Story Spotlight HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Cabarrus athletes, teams keep performing at high levels Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune May 20, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Peyton Steele blasts the ball to a goal off her left foot. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune Bulls goalie Aubrey Rose makes the save. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune Hickory Ridge Coach Jay Neissner talks with his team following a win. It was his 400th career win as a coach. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune The Bulls are on the attack again. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune Cabarrus County athletes are having a great spring with state titles, deep runs and plenty of accomplishments.kAmu@C E96 E9:C5 E:>6 E9:D D62D@?[ r@I |:== 2?5 w:4<@CJ #:586 >6E @? E96 8:C=D’ D@446C A:E49[ E9:D E:>6 :? 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