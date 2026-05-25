Alert Top Story Spotlight Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state By Brian McLean Peninsula Daily News May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 This is an artist sketch of a person of interest Concord Police have been looking for since the murders happened. From Concord Police Department Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Brian McLean Peninsula Daily News PORT ANGELES, Washington — A man wanted for nearly two decades for a double homicide and robbery with a dangerous weapon in North Carolina has been arrested in Port Angeles on an extraditable warrant.kAmy@9??J $E6G6? %2=36CE[ cb[ H2D 2CC6DE65 %9FCD52J[ |2J a`[ 3J E96 !@CE p?86=6D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 >256 9:D 7:CDE 2AA62C2?46 :? r=2==2> r@F?EJ $FA6C:@C r@FCE @? uC:52J] w6 H2D 36:?8 96=5 H:E9@FE 32:= :? 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Police release sketch in Sun-drop shooting Police released a composite sketch of a man they believe could be involved in the Sun-drop Bottling Co. double shooting on June 13. Sun-drop shootings: 3 months later Seth Barnhardt tries to avoid part of Branchview Drive now. Ever since a man sprinted across that field with a box under his arm, only to disa… Watch Now: Related Video Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout