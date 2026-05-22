Top Story Spotlight Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Mark Plemmons May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 This is a vendor from the January event. The Kannapolis Girls Who Walk Vendor Market will be on June 6. Kannapolis Girls Who Walk City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Plemmons Today we will look at a couple of business changes, an upcoming vendor market, and the continuing war on litter.k9am}@] `k^9amkAmp ?6H 3FD:?6DD C646?E=J @A6?65 2E r@?4@C5 |:==D |2==[ 2?5 2?@E96C =@?8E:>6 DE@C6 4=@D65]k^AmkAm%96 z:5D yF?8=6 !=2J8C@F?5 H2D 7:==65 H:E9 <:5D 3@F?4:?8 FA 2?5 5@H? H96? x G:D:E65 E96 >2== 62C=:6C E9:D H66<] %96 DA246 @C:8:?2==J H2D v2A 2?5 E96? :E H2D 2 7FC?:EFC6 DE@C6]k^Am The kids were bouncing around in the recently-opened Kids Jungle Playground at Concord Mills. Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune kAmp 76H H66<D 28@[ x >6?E:@?65 :E H2D E2<:?8 2 =@?8 E:>6 E@ @A6?] (6==[ :E :D @A6?]k^Am People are also reading… Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who opened Asheville business faces backlash Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers Cabarrus landfill worker honored for saving $1 million piece of equipment NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Coca-Cola 600 Week is here - Drivers reflect on powerful pre-race ceremony Proposed Cabarrus County budget holds rate at 57.6 cents, increases spending by 3 percent Memorial Day schedules - Many offices closed; parks, pools open Graduation week cranks up in earnest this week in Cabarrus County 'Top Chef' episode in Asheville highlights food traditions, Helene recovery CLASS OF 2026: Rowan-Cabarrus awards more than 2,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates kAmx E9:?< u:?:D9 {:?6[ ;FDE FA 7C@> E96 u@@5 r@FCE[ 92D 366? 2E r@?4@C5 |:==D D:?46 E96 >2== @A6?65] xEVD 4=@D65] %96 >2== H63D:E6 D2:5 QE6>A@C2C:=J]Qk^AmkAm%96 D:8?286 FA E96C6 D2JD k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^ys$A@CED]4@>Qmys$A@CED]4@>k^2m] y]s] $A@CED :D 2? t?8=:D9 4@>A2?J E92E D6==D DA@CED D9@6D 2?5 2AA2C6=]k^Am J.D. Sports is coming to the old Finish Line spot at Concord Mills. Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune kAm%96 y]s] :D y@9? 2?5 s2G:5[ C6AC6D6?E:?8 E96 7@F?56CD @7 E96 4@>A2?J[ y@9? (2C5=6 2?5 s2G:5 |2<:?] %96J @A6?65 E96 4@>A2?J :? `hg`]k^Am k9am}@] ak^9amkAmpG6=@ p:C=:?6D 92D 6IE6?565 :ED 7=:89E D4965F=6 2E r@?4@C5\!2586EE #68:@?2= p:CA@CE E9C@F89 y2?] d[ a_af[ 8:G:?8 EC2G6=6CD E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 368:? A=2??:?8 H:?E6C 9@=:52J EC:AD ?@H]k^Am kAm%96 2:C=:?6 D6CG6D 6:89E ?@?DE@A 56DE:?2E:@?D 7C@> r@?4@C5[ :?4=F5:?8 p=32?J[ r=6G6=2?5[ x?5:2?2A@=:D[ }6H w2G6?[ {@?8 xD=2?5[ ~C=2?5@^{2<6=2?5[ #@496DE6C 2?5 $2? yF2?[ !F6CE@ #:4@]k^AmkAmpG6=@ @77:4:2=D D2:5 E96 6IE6?565 D4965F=6 :D 2:>65 2E 9@=:52J EC2G6=6CD =@@<:?8 7@C 277@C523=6 72C6D 2?5 4@?G6?:6?E C68:@?2= D6CG:46] %96 2:C=:?6 2=D@ 9:89=:89E65 :ED @?\E:>6 A6C7@C>2?46 2?5 C6=:23:=:EJ C2?<:?8D :? a_ad]k^Am kAms@6D :E DEC:<6 J@F 2D @55 E92E pG6=@ D66>D E@ >2<6 2? 6IE6?D:@? 2??@F?46>6?E 6G6CJ 76H >@?E9Dn p?5 E92E :E :D FDF2==J @?=J 7@C 2 D62D@? 29625nk^Amk9am}@] bk^9am kAm%96 ?6H |4s@?2=5VD @? r@?4@C5 !2C<H2J 36EH66? !:EED $49@@= #@25 2?5 r92C=@EE6 |@E@C $A665H2J :D 2=C625J @A6?] %96 r9:A@E=6 ?6IE 5@@C 3682? 4@?DECF4E:@? 2 76H H66<D 367@C6[ 3FE :E :D DE:== ?@E @A6?]k^Am A new drive-thru deli, the Tickled Pickle, is expected to open soon in the old Smoothie King spot in the Food Lion Shopping Center at Pitts School Road. The Tickled Pickle kAmp ?6H 56=: :D 4@>:?8 E@ E96 7@C>6C $>@@E9:6 z:?8 =@42E:@? :? E96 u@@5 {:@? $9@AA:?8 r6?E6C]k^Am kAm%96 %:4<=65 !:4<=6 H:== 36 2 5C:G6\E9CF 56=:[ @A6?:?8 D@@?] xED u2463@@< A286 D2:5 :E H:== D6CG6 D2?5H:496D[ D@FAD 2?5 D2=25D]k^Amk9am}@] ck^9amkAmz2??2A@=:D v:C=D (9@ (2=< H:== 9@DE :ED zv(( $F>>6C |2C<6E @? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 e[ 7C@> e\h A]>] 2E E96 z6EE=6 #@@> 2E v:3D@? |:==[ =@42E65 24C@DD 7C@> r232CCFD qC6H:?8 2E bad |4v:== pG6] }( :? r@?4@C5]k^Am kAm%96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 >@C6 E92? f_ H@>6?\@H?65 3FD:?6DD6D[ 2=@?8 H:E9 >FD:4[ 7@@5 2?5 5C:?<D] ~C82?:K6CD D2J E96 >2C<6E :D @A6? E@ 6G6CJ@?6]k^Am kAmu@C FA52E6D 23@FE E96 >2C<6E 2?5 7FEFC6 H2=<D 2?5 6G6?ED[ 7@==@H z2??2A@=:Dv:C=D(9@(2=< @? D@4:2= >65:2]k^Amk9am}@] dk^9amkAmt]{]z] Wt=:>:?2E:?8 {:EE6C :? z2??2A@=:DX 4@?E:?F6D E@ >2<6 2? :>A24E :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ E9C@F89 3@E9 6?G:C@?>6?E2= 4=62?FA 677@CED 2?5 DFAA@CE 7@C =@42= DEF56?ED]k^Am Volunteers stand with the litter they picked up along Concord Lake Road. ELK photo kAm%96 @C82?:K2E:@? C646?E=J 9@DE65 2?@E96C DF446DD7F= 4=62?FA @? r@?4@C5 {2<6 #@25 :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 r@?4@C5 {2<6 $%tp| p4256>J] ~C82?:K6CD D2:5 z2??2A@=:D !@=:46 ~77:46C $E6G6?D@? 2EE6?565 E96 6G6?E 2?5 96=A65 >2:?E2:? 2 D276 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@C G@=F?E66CD]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 DFA6C E92?<7F= 7@C 9:>[” t]{]z] =6256CD D92C65]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ :ED 4=62?FA :?:E:2E:G6D[ t]{]z] :D AC6A2C:?8 E@ 2H2C5 :ED 7:CDE\6G6C G@=F?E66C D49@=2CD9:AD E@ DEF56?ED :?G@=G65 H:E9 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 t]{]z] $49@=2CD9:A #64@8?:E:@? r6C6>@?J H:== 36 96=5 @? (65?6D52J[ yF?6 b[ 2E c A]>] 2E z2??2A@=:D r:EJ w2==[ {2FC62E6 r6?E6C]k^Am Volunteers picked a variety of items, but one concerning item was the number of beer cans and bottles thrown from vehicles. ELK photo kAmx7 J@F 92G6 2 uC:52J u:G6[ DE@CJ DF886DE:@?[ @C D@>6E9:?8 x 42? C2?E 23@FE[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>A=6>>@?Do:?56A6?56?EEC:3F?6]4@>Qm>A=6>>@?Do:?56A6?56?EEC:3F?6]4@>k^2m @C 42== @C E6IE f_c\fge\___`]k^Am Mark Plemmons, Independent Tribune 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Plemmons Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Plemmons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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