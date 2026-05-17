Top Story Spotlight COMMISSIONERS NOTEBOOK Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 From staff reports May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 Updated May 17, 2026 0 Cabarrus County Commissioners Kenny Wortman, from left, Ian Patrick, Laura Blackwell Lindsey, Jeff Jones and Larry Pittman. Cabarrus County Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Cabarrus County Commissioners planned to hold their monthly Regular Meeting on Monday, May 18, at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.kAmx?E6C:> r@F?EJ |2?286C z6==J $:77@C5 :D D4965F=65 E@ AC6D6?E E96 #64@>>6?565 qF586E 7@C u:D42= *62C a_ae\a_af Wu*afX 2E E96 >66E:?8] %96 u*af 3F586E CF?D 7C@> yF=J `[ a_ae[ E9C@F89 yF?6 b_[ a_af]k^AmkAmp 3F586E AF3=:4 962C:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C E96 yF?6 ` (@C< $6DD:@?[ H9:49 H:== 36 96=5 :? E96 r@>>:DD:@?6CD r92>36CD @? 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E96 3F586E 2E :ED yF?6 `d #68F=2C |66E:?8]k^Am People are also reading… White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Cabarrus landfill worker honored for saving $1 million piece of equipment Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who opened Asheville business faces backlash Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 NBA Hall of Famer coming to Collectors Jam in Concord CLASS OF 2026: Rowan-Cabarrus awards more than 2,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates Coca-Cola 600 Week is here - Drivers reflect on powerful pre-race ceremony Graduation week cranks up in earnest this week in Cabarrus County $2M gift boosts heart, cancer care at Atrium Health 'Don Colossus' statue of Trump not a 'golden calf,' pastor insists NASCAR All-Star Weekend: Roaring into Dover’s Monster Mile for $1 million showdown Cabarrus Calendar kAmp=D@[ 5FC:?8 |@?52J’D >66E:?8[ 3@2C5 >6>36CD H:== H6:89 :? @? 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