Top Story Spotlight CLASS OF 2026 CLASS OF 2026: Rowan-Cabarrus awards more than 2,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates From staff reports May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 Updated May 18, 2026 0 Kylie Baucom was the student speaker at Friday's graduation ceremony at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Carter Wingfield, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Rowan-Cabarrus Community College celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2026 during its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 15, at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord.kAm%96 r=2DD @7 a_ae :?4=F565 `[daf DEF56?ED 6=:8:3=6 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 4@>>6?46>6?E[ 62C?:?8 2 E@E2= @7 a[_hd 2DD@4:2E6 568C66D[ 5:A=@>2D 2?5 46CE:7:42E6D] p55:E:@?2==J[ ?62C=J `__ w:89 $49@@= tBF:G2=6?4J 2?5 p5F=E w:89 $49@@= DEF56?ED 4@>A=6E65 E96:C AC@8C2>D] |@C6 E92? f__ 8C25F2E6D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 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Spalding congratulated the students on their accomplishments and said they were prepared to face the challenges of the future. Carter Wingfield, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College kAmx? 96C C6>2C<D[ q2F4@> C67=64E65 @? 96C ?@?EC25:E:@?2= A2E9 2?5 E96 A6CD6G6C2?46 E92E 3C@F89E 96C 324< E@ 4@==686] “$@>6E:>6D 2== :E E2<6D :D @?6 A6CD@?[ @?6 >@>6?E @C @?6 D6?E6?46 E@ 492?86 E96 H2J J@F D66 J@FCD6=7[” D96 D2:5] “u@C >6[ :E H2D 2 D:>A=6 C6>:?56Ci J6D[ J@F 42?]”k^Amk9am$E2E6H:56 2H2C5Dk^9amkAmx? 255:E:@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Graduation week cranks up in earnest this week in Cabarrus County Early college programs in Cabarrus County held graduations on Saturday. The rest of Cabarrus and Kannapolis schools graduate this week. Rowan-Cabarrus earns top state award for workforce partnership with Okuma Rowan-Cabarrus and Okuma were recognized April 15 during the N.C. Community Colleges Dinner and Awards Celebration in Raleigh for their work o… Big cuts on the table for Cabarrus Schools, county weighs in Cabarrus County issued a press release Thursday afternoon after reports of big cuts proposed by Cabarrus County Schools. 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