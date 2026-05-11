Top Story Spotlight 'If All the Sky Were Paper': More than a performance Andy Rassler Old Courthouse Theatre May 11, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 "If All The Sky Were Paper" will be performed at the Black Box Series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andy Rassler Old Courthouse Theatre In the second iteration of the Black Box Winter Series, Old Courthouse Theatre continues to reach out to benefit a certain group in the community.kAm{2DE J62C[ E96:C AC@5F4E:@? @7 QrC62E:?8 r=2:C6Q 3J y@6 s:!:6EC@ C2:D65 7F?5D 7@C %96 pFE:D> $@4:6EJ @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] %9:D J62C[ E96 7@4FD :D @? @FC C6G6C65 2?5 56D6CG:?8 G6E6C2?D H:E9 E96 AC@5F4E:@? @7 Qx7 p== E96 $<J (6C6 !2A6CQ 3J p?5C6H r2CC@==] p A@CE:@? @7 E96 AC@4665D H:== 36 5@?2E65 E@ !FCA=6 w62CE w@>6D] *@F 42? =62C? >@C6 23@FE !FCA=6 w62CE w@>6D 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]AFCA=6962CE9@>6DFD2]@C8^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm9EEADi^^HHH]AFCA=6962CE9@>6DFD2]@C8^k^2m]k^Am A portion of the proceeds from "If All the Sky Were Paper" will benefit Purple Heart Homes. kAmp?5C6H r2CC@==’D A=2J :D 32D65 @? 9:D 4@==64E:@? @7 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ H2C =6EE6CD 7C@> D@=5:6CD 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D] xEVD A2CE @7 9:D =2C86C {6824J !C@;64E E@ AC6D6CG6 E96D6 Q7:CDE[ F?7:=E6C65 5C27ED @7 9:DE@CJ[Q H9:49 2=D@ :?4=F56D 9:D 36DED6==:?8 3@@<D Q(2C {6EE6CDQ 2?5 Qq69:?5 E96 {:?6D]Qk^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday Seventeenth class of Levine Scholars to join UNC Charlotte Cabarrus Sheriff's Office nabs nearly 80 lbs. of meth in traffic stop Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Soccer title caps Hickory Ridge's GMAC triple crown Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use Cabarrus softball, baseball teams roll into the NCHSAA playoffs Cabarrus Calendar Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87 Cabarrus Calendar Cabarrus deputies complete New Sergeants Course Friday Five: Celebrity spotted, Chick-fil-a opens and Rotary at the library Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm%96 A=2J 3C:?8D E96D6 =6EE6CD E@ =:76 @? DE286[ @776C:?8 2 566A=J 9F>2? A6CDA64E:G6 @? H2C E9C@F89 E96 G@:46D @7 E9@D6 H9@ =:G65 :E] %96D6 =6EE6CD[ E9:D A=2J[ :D?’E ;FDE 23@FE H2C72C6[ 96 C62=:K65[ E96J H6C6 23@FE E96 9F>2? 4@?5:E:@? :ED6=7 — =@G6 2?5 =@?8:?8[ 4@FC286 2?5 C6D:=:6?46[ 8C:67 2?5 9@A6[ 4@>A2DD:@? 2?5 >6C4J[ 2?5[ F=E:>2E6=J[ C64@?4:=:2E:@?]k^Am kAms:C64E@C sC] t=:K236E9 !6E6CD@?\':E2 :D 2 ?6H4@>6C E@ ~r% 2?5 :D 2E E96 96=> E@ 4@@C5:?2E6 E96D6 DE@C:6D 2?5 =6EE6CD[ DFAA@CE65 3J DE286 >2?286C q6CJ= %@CC6?46] #6EFC?:?8 7C@> =2DE J62C’D q=24< q@I $6C:6D :D s2G:5 rCFD6[ H9@ H62G6D 2== E96 DE@C:6D E@86E96C H:E9 4@>A6==:?8 ?2CC2E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 =6EE6CD 2C6 56=:G6C65 2?5 492C24E6CD 4C62E65 3J 2? 6?D6>3=6 @7 24E@CDi z6==J sFC56?[ y@9? u2CC6==[ r9C:DE:?6 wF==[ w2??29 y6@?8[ $92??2 z@F?2D[ p?5C6H |@?C@6[ r96CJ= ~A6=[ $4@EE $E2?E@?[ |2EE96H (9:E6 2?5 #636442 (9:E6]k^Am k9am$9@HE:>6D 2?5 E:4<6EDk^9am kAmu@C E96 CF? @7 E96 D9@H[ %9FCD52J\$2EFC52J[ |2J `c\`e[ 2E fib_ A]>] 2?5 $F?52J[ |2J `f[ 2E aib_ A]>][ ~=5 r@FCE9@FD6 %962EC6 H:== @776C 24E:G6 2?5 C6E:C65 >:=:2CJ A6CD@??6= 2?5 C6D6CG:DED 2 5:D4@F?E E:4<6E AC:46 @7 S`d] pG2:=23=6 2E E96 5@@C @C @?=:?6 H:E9 E96 5:D4@F?E 4@56 $z*|x{ae]k^AmkAm%:4<6ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]@4E4@?4@C5]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]@4E4@?4@C5]4@>k^2m @C f_c\fgg\ac_d]k^Am Andy Rassler is a retired theater director and instructor at Northwest Cabarrus High School. She is the secretary of the OCT board of directors and a friend to theater and the arts in Cabarrus County. 0 Comments Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A ‘Sweet’ way to close Old Courthouse Theatre’s Fiftieth Golden Season: Sweet Charity Old Courthouse Theatre closes its 50th Season with performances of "Sweet Charity" April 30 through May 10. Andy Rassler shares some details w…