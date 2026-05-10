Top Story Spotlight Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use From staff reports May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 Updated 25 mins ago 0 Kyle King uses the podcast equipment at the Library and Active Living Center at Afton Ridge. Cabarrus County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — As podcasting continues to surge in popularity, Cabarrus County is making it easier for residents to join the trend — no expensive gear required.kAm%96 p7E@? #:586 {:3C2CJ 3C2?49 92D :?EC@5F465 A@542DE 6BF:A>6?E E92E =:3C2CJ 42C59@=56CD 42? C6D6CG6 2?5 FD6 @?\D:E6] %96 D6EFA :?4=F56D 2? 2F5:@ >:I:?8 3@2C5[ E9C66 >:4C@A9@?6D 2?5 E9C66 A2:CD @7 9625A9@?6D[ 8:G:?8 2DA:C:?8 4C62E@CD 2446DD E@ E@@=D EJA:42==J 7@F?5 :? 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