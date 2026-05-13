Top Story Spotlight A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune May 13, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame chairman and coach EZ Smith speaks during the unveiling of the display at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Michael A. Anderson Photography Family and friends got to see the display up close. Michael A. Anderson Photography Anyone attending an event at the arena will be able to see the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame display. Michael A. Anderson Photography Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune As he talked about what it meant to him to see his father’s name and plaque on the new display for the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame, Britt Alley could not help but be emotional.kAm“%9:D H@F=5 >62? 2? 2H7F= =@E E@ 9:>] w6’5 36 D@ AC@F5 @7 2== @7 E96D6 A6@A=6] x H:D9 96 4@F=5 36 96C6 E@52J[ 2?5 x’> 8=25 >J 3C@E96C 42>6 H:E9 >6 E@52J]”k^AmkAmqC:EE’D 72E96C[ v6@C86 “x4<” p==6J[ H2D :?5F4E65 :?E@ E96 w2== 2D A2CE @7 E96 r=2DD @7 a_`a] w@H6G6C[ F?E:= $2EFC52J[ E96 w2== 925 ?@ 9@>6] }@H :E 5@6D[ 7C@?E 2?5 46?E6C 2E E96 r232CCFD pC6?2 U2>Aj tG6?ED r6?E6C] qC:EE 2?5 9:D 3C@E96C z6:E9 H6C6 2>@?8 E96 d_ @C D@ A6@A=6 H9@ 2EE6?565 E96 565:42E:@? 46C6>@?J[ 2?5 E96J H6C6 ?@E 2=@?6 :? 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