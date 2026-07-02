Top Story Spotlight Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle Field Level Media Jul 2, 2026 Jul 2, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Former Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson was diagnosed with ALS. USA Today Network Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Field Level Media Former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson discussed his ALS diagnosis on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.k5:G 5:ClQ=ECQ 52E2\@=<\4@AJ\D@FC46lQ|6DD286q@5JQm%96 DA665J 7@C>6C }u{ DE2C 3FCDE :?E@ E96 D46?6 2D 2? t2DE r2C@=:?2 !:C2E6]k^5:Gmk5:G 5:ClQ2FE@Q 52E2\2AA=J5672F=E7@?EDEJ=6DlQECF6Qm k^5:Gmk5:G :5lQI0>D\@FE=@@<\>@3:=6\3@5J\D6A2C2E@C\=:?6Q 5:ClQ2FE@Q 52E2\2AA=J5672F=E7@?EDEJ=6DlQECF6Qmy@9?D@?[ bh[ H2D E96 a__h }u{ ~776?D:G6 !=2J6C @7 E96 *62C 27E6C 2 a[__e\J2C5 42>A2:8? H:E9 E96 %6??6DD66 %:E2?D] w6 D6E E96 DE:==\DE2?5:?8 }u{ C64@C5 E92E D62D@? H:E9 a[d_h J2C5D 7C@> D4C:>>286]k^5:Gm People are also reading… Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Sergeant’s hunch about BMW leads to duo suspected in 100 burglaries, NC police say Friday Five: Fireworks, music, eagles' history and airplanes Concord accepting applications for 2026 Concord 101 citizens academy Fifth suspect turns himself in on charges in Concord double homicide Mount Pleasant kicks off Independence celebration Saturday Texas approves mandatory Bible readings in public schools, reigniting a century-long debate Cabarrus Animal Shelter going to Tuesday-Saturday hours 'Dream come true' for Hornets great Kemba Walker UPDATED - Happy birthday America - Cabarrus celebrates freedom Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks Music executive, pioneer, and songwriter Eddie Ray dies at 99 Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle CHURCH EVENTS: Community breakfast, bluegrass gospel US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz kAmw6 CFD965 7@C h[ed` J2C5D 2?5 dd E@F495@H?D :? `b_ 42C66C 82>6D H:E9 E96 %:E2?D Wa__g\`bX[ }6H *@C< y6ED Wa_`cX 2?5 pC:K@?2 r2C5:?2=D Wa_`d\`fX]k^AmkAmy@9?D@? E@=5 4@\2?49@C |:4926= $EC292? E92E 96 H2D 5:28?@D65 H:E9 p{$[ 2 AC@8C6DD:G6 ?6FC@5686?6C2E:G6 5:D@C56C 2=D@ <?@H? 2D {@F v69C:8VD 5:D62D6[ :? a_ad] %96C6 :D 4FCC6?E=J ?@ 4FC6]k^AmkAmQ%96C6VD ?@ 9:DE@CJ @7 p{$ :? >J 72>:=J[Q D2:5 y@9?D@?[ H9@ H2D FD:?8 2 DA6649\86?6C2E:?8 56G:46 32D65 @? C64@C5:?8D @7 9:D G@:46 E@ DA62<] Q|J 5@4E@CD 36=:6G6 >J 42D6 :D H92EVD 42==65 DA@C25:4 p{$[ H9:49 :D 24EF2==J 9@H E96 G2DE >2;@C:EJ @7 p{$ 42D6D 92AA6?]k^Am kAmQ]]] %92EVD @?6 @7 E96 C62D@?D E9:D 5:D62D6 42? 36 D@ D9@4<:?8] xE 42? 92AA6? E@ D@>6@?6 H9@ ?6G6C 6IA64E65 :E]Qk^Am kAmy@9?D@? D2:5 96 :D E2<:?8 A2CE :? 2 4=:?:42= EC:2= 2D A2CE @7 9:D p{$ EC62E>6?E]k^AmkAmQw@?6DE=J[ x 5@?VE <?@H :7 J@F 6G6C 7F==J AC@46DD :E[Q 96 D2:5 @7 E96 5:28?@D:D] QpE 7:CDE[ J@FVC6 :? D9@4<] %96? J@F C62=:K6 J@F 92G6 EH@ 49@:46D] *@F 42? 8:G6 FA[ @C J@F 42? 7:89E] x 49@D6 E@ 7:89E]Qk^AmkAmy@9?D@?VD H:76[ qC:EE2?J[ D2:5 E96J @C:8:?2==J E9@F89E 9:D :?:E:2= DJ>AE@>D — 2 H62<?6DD :? 9:D 8C:A — H6C6 C6=2E65 E@ 9:D 7@@E32== 42C66C]k^Am kAmQ|2J36 ]]] 2 A:?4965 ?6CG6 @C D@>6E9:?8 2=@?8 E9@D6 =:?6D[ 3FE ?6G6C p{$[Q D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmy@9?D@? D2:5 E96 5:D62D6 92D AC@8C6DD65 Q>F49 72DE6C E92? x 6G6C :>28:?65]Qk^Am kAmQx H2?E A6@A=6 E@ F?56CDE2?5 ;FDE 9@H BF:4<=J p{$ 42? 2EE24< J@FC 3@5J[Q 96 D2:5] QyFDE @G6C 2 J62C 28@[ x H2D A:4<:?8 FA >J f\J62C\@=5 52F89E6C D@ D96V5 >2<6 2 H:D9 H:E9 96C 3:CE952J 42<6] %@52J[ x 4@F=5?VE 5@ E92E]Qk^AmkAmy@9?D@? 564:565 E@ 8@ AF3=:4 E@ 96=A C2:D6 2H2C6?6DD 3FE 2=D@ E@ =6E A6@A=6 <?@H E92E 96 :D E96 D2>6 A6CD@? 96 H2D H96? 96 DE2CC65 :? E96 }u{ 2D 2 E9C66\E:>6 !C@ q@H= D6=64E:@? 2?5 D:I\E:>6 `[___\J2C5 CFD96C]k^Am kAmQx H2?E A6@A=6 E@ <?@H E92E xV> DE:== >6] p{$ 92D 492?865 H92E >J 3@5J 42? 5@[ 3FE :E 92D?VE 492?865 H9@ x 2>[Q 96 D2:5] Q!6@A=6 D@>6E:>6D =@@< 2E E96 A9JD:42= 5:D23:=:EJ 2?5 2DDF>6 J@FVC6 ?@E DE:== E96 D2>6 A6CD@? :?D:56] x DE:== E9:?< E96 D2>6] x DE:== 5C62>] x DE:== =@G6 >J 72>:=J] |J 3@5J ;FDE 5@6D?VE 4@@A6C2E6]Qk^Am kAm%96 %:E2?D 2?5 y6ED 3@E9 C6=62D65 DE2E6>6?ED @? |@?52J]k^AmkAmQ$@>6 A6@A=6 =62G6 2 >2C< @? 2? @C82?:K2E:@? E92E J@F ;FDE 42?VE AFE :?E@ H@C5D[Q %:E2?D @H?6C p>J p52>D $ECF?< D2:5] Qr9C:D y@9?D@? :D @?6 @7 E9@D6 A6@A=6 7@C FD] w:D =6256CD9:A @? E96 7:6=5[ :? 255:E:@? E@ 9:D :>A24E :? E96 =@4<6C C@@> 2?5 }2D9G:==6 4@>>F?:EJ 92G6 HC:EE6? 9:> A6C>2?6?E=J :?E@ E96 DE@CJ @7 E9:D 7C2?49:D6]k^Am kAmQ{62C?:?8 E9:D ?6HD :D 6IEC6>6=J 5:77:4F=E[ 2?5 H6 H:== DFAA@CE r9C:D 6G6CJ DE6A @7 E96 H2J E9C@F89@FE 9:D ;@FC?6J] (6 2C6 9@=5:?8 9:> 2?5 9:D 72>:=J 4=@D6[ 2?5 ;@:? @FC 72?D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 :? 6IAC6DD:?8 @FC =@G6 7@C r9C:D]Qk^AmkAm%96 y6ED A@DE65 2 >6DD286 @? )] Q~FC 6?E:C6 y6ED 72>:=J :D H:E9 J@F] ]]] $6?5:?8 DEC6?8E9 2?5 DFAA@CE 2D J@F 7246 E9:D 492==6?86]Qk^Am kAmp{$ :D ?@E F?72>:=:2C E@ E96 }u{ 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm$E6G6 |4|:4926=[ H9@ H@? 2 $FA6C q@H= 492>A:@?D9:A H:E9 E96 r9:428@ q62CD 2?5 :D 2 >6>36C @7 E96 !C@ u@@E32== w2== @7 u2>6[ 2??@F?465 9:D 5:28?@D:D @? pAC:= ab[ a_a`] w6 5:65 7C@> p{$ 4@>A=:42E:@?D 6I24E=J 7@FC J62CD =2E6C 2E ef]k^Am kAm$E6G6 v=62D@? A=2J65 7@C E96 }6H ~C=62?D $2:?ED 7C@> a___\_f 2?5 5:D4=@D65 96 925 p{$ :? a_``] }@H ch[ 96 C6>2:?D 2? 25G@42E6 7@C @E96CD =:G:?8 H:E9 E96 4@?5:E:@? 2?5 49C@?:4=6D 9:D 32EE=6 @? D@4:2= >65:2]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Emerging Panthers WR ranked among NFL's most underrated pass catchers Even after just signing a three-year, $34 million contract extension, Carolina Panthers receiver Jalen Coker seems to be a tad overlooked. Ranking the 14 best NFL offseason moves, from blockbuster trades to splashy signings Offseason in name only. The NFL rests for no one. On the surface, this NFL offseason didn't come with a loaded free-agent class or a draft tha… 4 Panthers who could join Bryce Young on the NFL Top 100 for 2026 Before Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers hadn't had a player included on the NFL Top 100 since 2023—when outside linebacker Brian Burns cracked t… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Chris Johnson’s daughter brings back Ice Bucket Challenge 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray