Top Story Spotlight $2M gift boosts heart, cancer care at Atrium Health From staff reports May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 Updated 3 mins ago 0 Dr. Bill Downey (center) connects with members of the cardiovascular analytics team at Atrium Health Sanger Heart Vascular Institute. Atrium Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health will expand heart and cancer research efforts following a $2 million donation from a California-based family foundation with longstanding ties to the system.kAm%96 =2E6DE 8:7E 7C@> E96 (:==:2>[ y677 U2>Aj y6??:76C vC@DD u2>:=J u@F?52E:@? H:== DFAA@CE 4=:?:42= C6D62C49 2?5 :??@G2E:@? 2E pEC:F> w62=E9 $2?86C w62CE U2>Aj '2D4F=2C x?DE:EFE6 2?5 pEC:F> w62=E9 {6G:?6 r2?46C x?DE:EFE6[ @77:4:2=D 2??@F?465 (65?6D52J] $:?46 a_`h[ E96 7@F?52E:@? 92D 4@?EC:3FE65 2 E@E2= @7 S`_ >:==:@? 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