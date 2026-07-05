Top Story Spotlight 'Christmas in July' raising funds to meet growing demand for Community Free Clinic From staff reports Jul 5, 2026 Jul 5, 2026 Updated Jul 6, 2026 0 The goal for Christmas in July is $10,000 at the Community Free Clinic. Community Free Clinic Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — The Community Free Clinic is asking Cabarrus County residents to embrace the spirit of giving a little earlier this year.kAm%96 ?@?AC@7:E 92D =2F?4965 :ED >@?E9=@?8 Qr9C:DE>2D :? yF=Ji v:G6 E96 v:7E @7 w62=E9Q 42>A2:8?[ 2:>:?8 E@ C2:D6 S`_[___ E@ AC@G:56 >65:42= 42C6 7@C `e_ F?:?DFC65 A2E:6?ED]k^AmkAmQw62=E9 ?665D 5@?VE E2<6 2 3C62< ;FDE 3642FD6 :EVD DF>>6C[Q r@>>F?:EJ uC66 r=:?:4 s:C64E@C !6??J pC@?D@? D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] Q%9:D 42>A2:8? :D 23@FE >2<:?8 DFC6 A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 42? DE:== 86E 42C6 H96? E96J ?665 :E >@DE]Qk^Am kAm%96 7F?5C2:D6C 4@>6D 2D E96 4=:?:4 AC6A2C6D 7@C H92E :E 6IA64ED H:== 36 2 D:8?:7:42?E :?4C62D6 :? 56>2?5 7@C D6CG:46D] p44@C5:?8 E@ E96 4=:?:4[ FA4@>:?8 =68:D=2E:G6 492?86D 4@F=5 >2<6 2E =62DE `_[___ 255:E:@?2= r232CCFD r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED 6=:8:3=6 7@C 42C6 368:??:?8 :? y2?F2CJ a_af]k^Am People are also reading… AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Trash refereeing made USA red card a whole lot harder to swallow Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks CHURCH EVENTS: Community breakfast, bluegrass gospel America 250: Fireworks, fun and service to veterans Charlotte's big armored vehicle plant more than twice Hendrick's size in Concord Progress continues on Concord Parks & Rec Bond projects Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in New York City 'Christmas in July' raising funds to meet growing demand for Community Free Clinic kAmu@F?565 :? `hhc[ E96 r@>>F?:EJ uC66 r=:?:4 :D E96 4@F?EJVD @?=J 7C66 >65:42= 4=:?:4] xE D6CG6D F?:?DFC65 C6D:56?ED H9@D6 9@FD69@=5 :?4@>6D 2C6 36=@H b__T @7 E96 7656C2= A@G6CEJ =6G6=[ 4FCC6?E=J 23@FE Scd[___ 2??F2==J 7@C 2? :?5:G:5F2= 2?5 Sh_[___ 7@C 2 72>:=J @7 7@FC]k^Am kAm(9:=6 A2E:6?ED C646:G6 42C6 2E ?@ 4@DE[ 4=:?:4 @77:4:2=D D2J AC@G:5:?8 E92E 42C6 56A6?5D @? 4@>>F?:EJ DFAA@CE]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%9C@F89@FE yF=J[ 5@?2E:@? EC66D H:== 36 5:DA=2J65 2E E96 4=:?:4[ 2==@H:?8 DFAA@CE6CD E@ D6=64E @C?2>6?ED C6AC6D6?E:?8 DA64:7:4 7F?5:?8 ?665D[ :?4=F5:?8 7@@5 2DD:DE2?46 7@C A2E:6?EDV 72>:=:6D 2?5 DA@?D@CD9:A @7 2 7F== 52J @7 >65:42= 42C6]k^Am Thomas (in a white T-shirt) donated $450 to the clinic last fall after holding a bake sale at Concord High School. Contact the clinic to find out how you might contribute. Community Free Clinic k9am%@FC E96 4=:?:4k^9am kAm%96 4=:?:4 H:== 2=D@ 9@DE 8F:565 E@FCD @? yF=J `e 2?5 yF=J b_[ H:E9 3@E9 >@C?:?8 2?5 6G6?:?8 D6DD:@?D 2G2:=23=6] ':D:E@CD H:== 92G6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >66E DE277 >6>36CD[ =62C? 23@FE E96 4=:?:4VD D6CG:46D 2?5 D66 9@H 5@?2E:@?D 2C6 FD65]k^Am kAmp AF3=:4 E@H? 92== :D D4965F=65 7@C c A]>] %9FCD52J[ yF=J h[ :? E96 >F=E:AFCA@D6 C@@> @7 E96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ v@G6C?>6?E r6?E6C] r=:?:4 =6256CD H:== 5:D4FDD E96 @C82?:K2E:@?VD 7:G6\J62C DEC2E68:4 A=2? 2?5 E96 8C@H:?8 56>2?5 7@C 962=E942C6 D6CG:46D :? E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAmp? @?=:?6 H63:?2C :D A=2??65 7@C ?@@? @? yF=J ah 7@C E9@D6 F?23=6 E@ 2EE6?5 :? A6CD@?] %96 G:CEF2= 6G6?E H:== 9:89=:89E E96 4=:?:4VD D6CG:46D[ D92C6 A2E:6?E DE@C:6D 2?5 :?4=F56 2 5:D4FDD:@? 23@FE 32CC:6CD F?:?DFC65 C6D:56?ED 7246 :? 2446DD:?8 962=E942C6]k^Am kAm%96 4=:?:4 D2JD 5@?2E:@?D 2E 6G6CJ =6G6= 42? 96=A[ ?@E:?8 E92E Sd 42? AC@G:56 7@@5 DFAA@CE 7@C 2 A2E:6?E 2?5 72>:=J[ S`d_ 4@G6CD E96 4@DE @7 2 A2E:6?E G:D:E 2?5 Sa[d__ 7F?5D 2 7F== 52J @7 42C6 7@C 2D >2?J 2D c_ A2E:6?ED]k^Am kAm|@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 42>A2:8? 2?5 5@?2E:@? @AA@CEF?:E:6D :D 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4@>>F?:EJ7C664=:?:4]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm4@>>F?:EJ7C664=:?:4]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium AMC Concord Mills gets North Carolina's first 270-degree ScreenX theater. Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Fireworks memories, fireworks safety, a new bridge on Gold Hill Road, road closures on Stallings Road, an… Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband A 58-year-old Rowan County woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators say she admitted attacking her husband whil… Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget N.C. Rep. Grant Campbell and N.C. Sen. Chris Measmer highlighted some of the things in the $34 billion budget passed by the General Assembly. David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Lee Enterprises chairman explains why he believes community newspapers remain essential — and why he's investing millions to help ensure t… Watch Now: Related Video Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card