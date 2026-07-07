Top Story Spotlight Gem Theatre earns statewide Downtown Excellence Award From staff reports Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 The Gem Theatre has served downtown Kannapolis for 89 years. City of Kannapolis Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports KANNAPOLIS — The Gem Theatre has received a Downtown Excellence Award from the North Carolina Downtown Development Association, the city of Kannapolis announced.kAm%96 9:DE@C:4 E962E6C H2D C64@8?:K65 :? 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':D:E@C r6?E6C — (:=D@? s@H?E@H? s6G6=@A>6?E r@CA@C2E:@?k^Amk9amt>6C8:?8 {6256CDk^9amkAm• r9C:DE:?2 w2=6J — (:=>:?8E@? s@H?E@H?[ x?4]k^AmkAm• $92<:C2 w@586D — &?:G6CD:EJ r:EJ !2CE?6CDk^Am The freshly renovated theatre hosts meetings and community events, along with movies. City of Kannapolis 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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