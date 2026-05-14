Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus landfill worker honored for saving $1 million piece of equipment From staff reports May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 Updated 28 mins ago 0 Ron Hoffman with the $1 million compactor that he saved from a fire in March. Cabarrus County Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Cabarrus County officials are recognizing a landfill employee whose quick response prevented what could have been a costly equipment loss earlier this year.kAm#@? w@77>2?[ 2 962GJ 6BF:A>6?E @A6C2E@C 2E E96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ r@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 s6>@=:E:@? (2DE6 {2?57:==[ C646:G65 2 r@F?EJ |2?286C pH2C5 @7 tI46==6?46 27E6C DE@AA:?8 2 7:C6 @? 2 =2?57:== 4@>A24E@C :? |2C49]k^AmkAm%96 :?4:56?E 92AA6?65 |2C49 a` 2D w@77>2? 3682? 9:D D9:7E 2E E96 =2?57:== @? xC:D9 !@E2E@ #@25 :? r@?4@C5] p44@C5:?8 E@ 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D[ w@77>2? ?@E:465 2? F?FDF2= D@F?5 H9:=6 A@H6C:?8 FA E96 4@>A24E@C 2?5 E96? 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