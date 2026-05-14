Top Story Spotlight NBA Hall of Famer coming to Collectors Jam in Concord From staff reports May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Collectors Jam is the largest Pokémon and sports card show in the region. Sports Wax Promotions Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — A fast-growing collectibles event is set to return to Cabarrus County next month, bringing hundreds of vendors, live auctions and a high-profile sports guest to the area.kAm$A@CED (2I !C@>@E:@?D H:== 9@DE :ED E9C66\52J r@==64E@CD y2> D9@H yF?6 d\f 2E r232CCFD pC6?2 U2>Aj tG6?E r6?E6C[ 2? 6G6?E @C82?:K6CD 56D4C:36 2D E96 =2C86DE 4@==64E:3=6D D9@H :? 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