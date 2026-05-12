Top Story Spotlight 'Don Colossus' statue of Trump not a 'golden calf,' pastor insists USA TODAY NETWORK May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Fans pose for a photo in front of the statue of President Donald Trump during the first round of the Cadillac Championship golf tournament in April. Jeff Romance, Imagn Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save USA TODAY NETWORK A golden statue of President Donald Trump raising his fist now sits at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course.kAmtG6? 367@C6 :E H2D A=2465 2>@?8 E96 A2=> EC66D 2E %CF>AVD C6D@CE[ E96 DE2EF6 H2D 4@?EC@G6CD:2=] ~9:@ D4F=AE@C p=2? r@EEC:== H2D 4@>>:DD:@?65 3J 4CJAE@4FCC6?4J 8C@FA S!p%#x~% 7@C E96 AC@;64E[ 3FE E96 EH@ 925 2 4@AJC:89E 2?5 A2J>6?E 5:D28C66>6?E E92E 56=2J65 :ED 563FE]k^AmkAmsF3365 Qs@? r@=@DDFD[Q E96 DE2EF6 DE2?5D 2E aa 766E E2== H96? 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