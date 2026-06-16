Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus commissioners select John Eller as next county manager From staff reports Jun 16, 2026 Jun 16, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Cabarrus County Commissioners voted unanimously to hire John Eller as county manager. Cabarrus County Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Cabarrus County has named veteran local government administrator John Eller as its next county manager following a nationwide search that drew nearly 100 applicants.kAm%96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 t==6C’D 2AA@:?E>6?E 5FC:?8 :ED |@?52J[ yF?6 `d[ >66E:?8] w6 H:== 368:? 9:D ?6H C@=6 @? yF=J af[ DF44665:?8 :?E6C:> r@F?EJ |2?286C z6==J $:77@C5[ H9@ H:== C6EFC? E@ 96C A@D:E:@? 2D 56AFEJ 4@F?EJ >2?286C]k^AmkAmt==6C H:== 36 E96 7@FCE9 4@F?EJ >2?286C :? =6DD E92? 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