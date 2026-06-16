Top Story Spotlight Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie From staff reports Jun 16, 2026 Jun 16, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Dancing and drumming, shown here, are part of the festivities. City of Kannapolis Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Residents are invited to gather in downtown Kannapolis on Friday, June 19, for a communitywide Juneteenth celebration featuring live entertainment, food, vendors and a free outdoor movie.kAm%96 z2??2A@=:D yF?6E66?E9 r@>>F?:EJ r@==23@C2E:@? r@>>:EE66 H:== 9@DE E96 6G6?E 7C@> b\h A]>] 2E '6E6C2?D !2C<[ ``h }] |2:? $E] %96 46=63C2E:@? 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Here's the story of the Overseas Replacement Depot Concord High students honored for assisting during medical emergency Cabarrus EDC manufacturing docuseries wins multiple Telly Awards Cabarrus students dominate Blumey finalist lists; Cox Mill's Woerner earns regional theater award 4 biggest takeaways from Panthers' 2026 mandatory minicamp Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Kannapolis History Associates to present patriotic and spiritual concert Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord Opportunity House joins Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers Network to expand housing, healthcare, and support services kAmyF?6E66?E9 4@>>6>@C2E6D E96 6>2?4:A2E:@? @7 6?D=2G65 p7C:42? p>6C:42?D :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 3642>6 2 7656C2= 9@=:52J :? a_a`] ~C82?:K6CD D2J E96 2??F2= 46=63C2E:@? AC@G:56D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C67=64E @? 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E96 7:6=5]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E s6>6EC2 vC:8=6J 2E hg_\aac\_de_]k^Am 0 Comments Dive into hometown history With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 90,000 soldiers passed through Greensboro during World War II. 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