Top Story Spotlight CABARRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS Irvin Elementary's Rachel Gillcrist CCS Teacher of the Year From staff reports Jun 22, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Teacher of the Year Rachel Gillcrist works with some of her second graders at W.M. Irvin Elementary School. Cabarrus County Schools Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Cabarrus County Schools has named Rachel Gillcrist of W.M. Irvin Elementary School as the district’s 2026-27 Teacher of the Year.kAmv:==4C:DE :D 2 D64@?5\8C256 E62496C 7:?:D9:?8 96C 7:7E9 J62C :? 65F42E:@?] pE (]|] xCG:? t=6>6?E2CJ[ D96 E62496D t?8=:D9 =:E6C24J 2?5 >2E9 :? E96 D49@@=’D 5F2=\=2?8F286 AC@8C2>[ H9:=6 96C A2CE?6C E62496C E62496D D4:6?46 2?5 D@4:2= DEF5:6D :? $A2?:D9 E@ E96 D2>6 DEF56?ED] q67@C6 >@G:?8 E@ D64@?5 8C256[ v:==4C:DE 2=D@ E2F89E E9:C5 2?5 7:7E9 8C256]k^AmkAmv:==4C:DE H2D D6=64E65 7C@> 2 8C@FA @7 7:G6 7:?2=:DED 7@C E96 5:DEC:4EH:56 9@?@C] %96 @E96C 7:?2=:DED :?4=F565 y@D9F2 %CF;:==@ @7 r232CCFD\z2??2A@=:D t2C=J r@==686 w:89 $49@@=[ {629 r2>6C@? @7 r@I |:== w:89 $49@@=[ {:?5D6J z:C2= @7 w:4<@CJ #:586 |:55=6 $49@@=[ 2?5 t==:@EE *@F?8 @7 w:4<@CJ #:586 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Cabarrus' Larry Pittman calls Juneteenth 'a lie' and uses racial slur to man at commissioners meeting Kannapolis native completes OB-GYN residency, accepts Chicago physician position Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case Cabarrus commissioners select John Eller as next county manager Kannapolis and Concord reach agreement to keep Rider bus routes Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute tops high school achievement in county Cabarrus commissioners adopt $560.9 million budget, keep property tax rate unchanged Splash of Color Quilt Show set for Friday and Saturday in Concord Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher North Carolina Zoo volunteers surpass 1 million hours of service Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society to host public reading of Declaration of Independence Friday Five: A fairy walk, new restaurants, a festival and more Rowan-Cabarrus nursing student earns statewide workforce scholarship kAm“x H@F=5 D2J E92E x 2> :?4C65:3=J 9@?@C65[ 9F>3=65[ 2?5 8C2E67F= E@ C6AC6D6?E @FC 8C62E 4@F?EJ 2?5 2? :?4C65:3=6 4@>>F?:EJ @7 65F42E@CD H9@ :?DA:C6[ DFAA@CE[ 2?5 36=:6G6 :? @FC DEF56?ED H9@=6962CE65=J[” v:==4C:DE D2:5]k^AmkAmv:==4C:DE 62C?65 96C 568C66 :? 6=6>6?E2CJ 65F42E:@? 7C@> E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2E r92C=@EE6 2?5 H2D C64@8?:K65 5FC:?8 4@==686 E9C@F89 E96 }r w@?@C $@4:6EJ 2?5 !9: z2AA2 !9:]k^AmkAm“x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D9@H:?8 FA 7@C @FC DEF56?ED 2?5 @FC E62496CD 2?5 E@ AFE @FC DEF56?ED 2E E96 46?E6C @7 6G6CJ 564:D:@?[ 6G6CJ =6DD@?[ 2?5 6G6CJ @AA@CEF?:EJ E92E 4@>6D >J H2J[” v:==4C:DE D2:5]k^Am kAm“q6:?8 %62496C @7 E96 *62C :D 2 C6>:?56C E@ >6 @7 H9J x 49@D6 E9:D AC@76DD:@?j E92E E96 >@DE >62?:?87F= A2CE @7 E9:D H@C< :D 3F:=5:?8 DEC@?8 C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 @FC DEF56?ED 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D[ DFAA@CE:?8 2?5 46=63C2E:?8 E96:C 8C@HE9[ 2?5 96=A:?8 6G6CJ DEF56?E :? 6G6CJ D49@@= :? @FC 4@F?EJ 766= D66?[ G2=F65[ 2?5 42A23=6 @7 DF446DD]”k^Am 0 Comments Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute tops high school achievement in county Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute has emerged as the highest-performing high school in Cabarrus County Schools based on preliminary state tes… Rowan-Cabarrus nursing student earns statewide workforce scholarship Rowan-Cabarrus Community College nursing student Holly Davis has been named North Carolina's 2026 New Century Workforce Scholar, earning a $1,… Concord High students honored for assisting during medical emergency CONCORD — Two Concord High School students were recently recognized by the Cabarrus County Board of Education for their quick thinking and pro… Student TRACK participants explore careers, entrepreneurship in Kannapolis A group of local high school students recently got an up-close look at career opportunities and small business operations in Kannapolis throug… Watch Now: Related Video Vandals Warned of Criminal Charges Over Reflecting Pool Damage Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far