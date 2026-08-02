Top Story Spotlight 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling From staff reports Aug 2, 2026 Aug 2, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Dr. Doug Kelling is celebrating his 50th year of service as a doctor to patients in Cabarrus County. Atrium Health Cabarrus Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Atrium Health Cabarrus is recognizing one of its longest-serving physicians as Dr. Doug Kelling marks 50 years of caring for patients in Cabarrus County.kAmz6==:?8[ H9@ ;@:?65 H92E :D ?@H pEC:F> w62=E9 r232CCFD :? yF=J `hfe[ 92D DA6?E 7:G6 564256D EC62E:?8 A2E:6?ED :? E96 r@?4@C5 2C62[ 3F:=5:?8 2 42C66C E92E 92D DA2??65 >2;@C 25G2?46D :? >65:4:?6 H9:=6 62C?:?8 2 C6AFE2E:@? 7@C 4@>A2DD:@?2E6 A2E:6?E 42C6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 962=E9 DJDE6>]k^Am Dr. Porter Kelling Peterson spoke at the ceremony celebrating his 50th year in Concord. Atrium Health Cabarrus kAmpD A2CE @7 E96 >:=6DE@?6 46=63C2E:@?[ z6==:?8 H2D AC6D6?E65 E96 ~C56C @7 E96 {@?8 {627 !:?6[ @?6 @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2VD 9:896DE 4:G:=:2? 9@?@CD] %96 2H2C5[ AC6D6?E65 @? 3692=7 @7 E96 8@G6C?@C[ C64@8?:K6D :?5:G:5F2=D H9@ 92G6 >256 D:8?:7:42?E 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ E96 DE2E6 2?5 E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D E9C@F89 6I6>A=2CJ D6CG:46 2?5 6I46AE:@?2= 244@>A=:D9>6?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear KHA presents Cannon Mills: Yesterday's Memories in Photography Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page Cabarrus County reminds drone operators of 'no-fly' zones downtown Whataburger set to open near Concord Mills Thursday 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling Panthers training camp - Brooks is back, fist fly and more Cabarrus County Fair seeks exhibitors as Aug. 24 entry deadline approaches City of Concord honors quarterly high performers for outstanding service Barber-Scotia announces Hamilton as Student Government president Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available Multicultural Community Choir reunites, honors founder Rev. Ruth Brooks Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center more than a new building Dr. Doug Kelling received the Order of the Longleaf Pine. Atrium Health Cabarrus Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp7E6C 8C25F2E:?8 7C@> w2CG2C5 |65:42= $49@@=[ z6==:?8 42>6 E@ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 E@ 368:? AC24E:4:?8 :?E6C?2= >65:4:?6] ~G6C E96 4@FCD6 @7 9:D 42C66C[ 96 6IA2?565 9:D 6IA6CE:D6 3J 62C?:?8 3@2C5 46CE:7:42E:@?D :? AF=>@?2CJ >65:4:?6 2?5 4=:?:42= =:A:5@=@8J[ 2==@H:?8 9:> E@ EC62E A2E:6?ED H:E9 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 4@>A=6I >65:42= 4@?5:E:@?D]k^AmkAmpEC:F> w62=E9 D2:5 z6==:?8 DA6?E J62CD 32=2?4:?8 2? @FEA2E:6?E AC24E:46 H:E9 42C:?8 7@C 9@DA:E2=:K65 A2E:6?ED[ 252AE:?8 E@ 492?86D :? >65:42= E649?@=@8J 2?5 EC62E>6?E H9:=6 >2:?E2:?:?8 2 7@4FD @? :?5:G:5F2=:K65 A2E:6?E 42C6]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ EC62E:?8 A2E:6?ED[ z6==:?8 92D >6?E@C65 A9JD:4:2? 2DD:DE2?E DEF56?ED 2?5 96=A65 EC2:? 7FEFC6 962=E942C6 AC@76DD:@?2=D] %96 962=E9 DJDE6> D2:5 96 92D 2=D@ 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ >65:42= AF3=:42E:@?D 2?5 C646:G65 C64@8?:E:@? 7C@> @C82?:K2E:@?D :?4=F5:?8 E96 p>6C:42? s:236E6D pDD@4:2E:@?[ E96 p>6C:42? w62CE pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 E96 p>6C:42? $EC@<6 pDD@4:2E:@?]k^Am kAmx? 2??@F?4:?8 E96 >:=6DE@?6[ pEC:F> w62=E9 r232CCFD 56D4C:365 z6==:?8 2D 2 ECFDE65 A9JD:4:2? H9@D6 <:?5?6DD 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E 92G6 >256 2 =2DE:?8 :>A24E @? 86?6C2E:@?D @7 A2E:6?ED 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D]k^Am kAm%96 9@DA:E2= E92?<65 z6==:?8 7@C 9:D d_ J62CD @7 D6CG:46[ 4:E:?8 9:D 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ A2E:6?E 42C6[ >65:42= 65F42E:@? 2?5 E96 r@?4@C5 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am Dr. Doug Kelling, center with white lab coat, is shown with family, friends, coworkers and others at the celebration. Atrium Health Cabarrus 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: 7 Brew Drive-Thru and The Cheesecake Factory are coming to Concord; the Farmington Famous Toastery is nea… NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear A Concord ear, nose and throat doctor was reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board this month after telling a patient to put hand sanit… KHA presents Cannon Mills: Yesterday's Memories in Photography The Kannapolis History Associates will hosts with local photographer Chad Mitchell on Monday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at A.L. 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