Concord Police welcomes new officers

The Concord Police Department saw 16 new officers sworn in at Police Headquarters Thursday, Aug. 25.

The swearing in took place at headquarters during a badge pinning ceremony. Family of the officers were present to watch their loved ones take the oath. The officers now begin their field training. Other local leaders were in attendance, including Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Mayor Bill Dusch, Assistant City Managers Josh Smith and Pam Hinson, and Concord Police Foundation board members Lisa Linker, Amanda Reed, and Lenny Stallings.

Of the 16 officers, 14 graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training in June 2022, and two joined the department with prior law enforcement experience. The Concord Police Department currently has 195 sworn officers.

At the ceremony, each officer was given a copy of the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement” by Dr. Kevin M. Gilmartin. Gacek gives this book to each new officer because to help them understand the highs and lows that come with being a police officer, and he encourages family members to read it as well.

In July, the department announced that it earned national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. This is Concord PD’s first CALEA accreditation. In North Carolina, Concord Police Department is one of just 46 municipal law enforcement agencies with CALEA accreditation.

Officers sworn in Aug. 25 were:

Bailey Johnston

Jason Mclain

Lonnie Skipper

Elizabeth Trabanino

Camron Trott

Donovan Hayes

Justin Goedert

Roger Rutherford

Jeron Torres Ledee

Kurt Donahue

Ashley Colter

Dakota Brunner

Brantlee Wingler

Marvin Pena

Victor Nina

Lauren Hood