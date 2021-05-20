Local teacher shows police officers they're 'needed and valued'

Dorsey has been a fire safety coach in her school for five years. In that time, her safety group has placed second and third in competitions. Through her safety work, she knows the importance of educating the public and the work firefighters put in for that initiative. She hopes net year to make firefighter week just as special as Police week.

"They do so much for us," Dorsey said about first responders. "We need to give back to them too."

But she is also setting another goal. She even wants to start the initiative for Firefighter week, which comes just before Police week, special in Concord as well.