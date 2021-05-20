Local teacher shows police officers they're 'needed and valued'

CONCORD — A local school teacher made Police Week special this year for Concord Police Officers.
Brittany Dorsey, a fifth grade teacher at Beverly Hills Elementary School took over Police Week appreciation two years ago. And her mission has been to show officers in the community just how much they're supported.
"I just wanted for them to keep getting recognized," Dorsey said. "After everything they have been going through and losing Officer Shuping, they have it rough and I want them to understand what it means to be recognized."
Dorsey is married to Concord Police Officer Ron Dorsey and knows what the department has been gong through these past months. And that was why the flower arrangement from Flowers by Oralene in honor of fallen Officer Jason Shuping was so special. The arrangement had blue and white flowers in a wreath with Shuping's unit number.
One of Dorsey's goal's once she took over police week was to make it bigger, in the past, officers usually received a gift card. But she wanted to make it personal.
This year, with the help from some local restaurants, there were enough donated meals for 40 to 50 officers' lunch and dinner. The meals were donated by: Bebo's Charcoal & Beef, Charros Mexican, SoGo Japanese, Jersey Mike's Subs and Nona's Pizza. Dorsey and married to Concord Officer Ron Dorsey. And Haylee Shuping, wife of fallen Concord Officer Shuping also donated a meal from Smoke Pitt. In addition to lunch and breakfast, Dorsey covered all meals by setting up a kickoff breakfast with three dozen donuts from The Donut House.
Last year, Dorsey created a goodie-basket giveaway for Police Week and gave away five baskets per police district. There was also a basket give away eligible for all officers donated by the Cabarrus Brewery. But this year, through multiple donations from local businesses, there were were 2 meal cards from Johnny Rodger's, $100 for Stars & Strikes, $35 for Jocko's Mini Golf, 26 Acres Brewery items, CPD mug and Back the Blue keychain.
Every business that Dorsey approached offered to donate something. Stars and Stripes originally offered to donate a $100 gift card, but after learning about the five give-away baskets, they bumped their donation up to five $100 cards.
"There hasn't been a single business to turn me down," she said. "Everyone just wants to give something."
More of the community also got involved when she helped four churches and other community members adopt all 180 Concord Officers for Police Week. The four churches, Connect Christian Church, SoJo Church, Epworth Church and He's Alive Church, adopted 78 of those officers. All 180 officers received a gift card and thank you card from the community.
Next year, Dorsey hopes to increase the appreciation for officers and get more meals in the week donated.
"My goal is to continue to show our men and women in blue how much they are needed and valued," she said.
But she is also setting another goal. She even wants to start the initiative for Firefighter week, which comes just before Police week, special in Concord as well.
Dorsey has been a fire safety coach in her school for five years. In that time, her safety group has placed second and third in competitions. Through her safety work, she knows the importance of educating the public and the work firefighters put in for that initiative. She hopes net year to make firefighter week just as special as Police week.
"They do so much for us," Dorsey said about first responders. "We need to give back to them too."