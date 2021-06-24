 Skip to main content
Mount Pleasant Youth Athletic Association Treasurer arrested on embezzlement charges
Mount Pleasant Youth Athletic Association Treasurer arrested on embezzlement charges

  Updated
Robert Todd Smyly

Smyly has been arrested and charged with five counts of Felony Embezzlement and five counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses,

 Photo Courtesy Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

Robert Todd Smyly has been arrested and charged with five counts of Felony Embezzlement and five counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Smyly was arrested Wednesday, June 23.

According to the release, these charges stem from Smyly’s involvement as a treasurer with the Mount Pleasant Youth Athletic Association.

“The Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that for several years Smyly used funds from the Youth Athletic Association for his own personal use,” the report reads.

The Sheriff’s Office has released no other information at this time.

