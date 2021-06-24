Mount Pleasant Youth Athletic Association Treasurer arrested on embezzlement charges

Robert Todd Smyly has been arrested and charged with five counts of Felony Embezzlement and five counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Smyly was arrested Wednesday, June 23.

According to the release, these charges stem from Smyly’s involvement as a treasurer with the Mount Pleasant Youth Athletic Association.

“The Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that for several years Smyly used funds from the Youth Athletic Association for his own personal use,” the report reads.

The Sheriff’s Office has released no other information at this time.