Phoebe Barbee's family seeks support to keep her killer in prison

A Cabarrus County family is asking for community support to keep the man that murdered 19-year-old Phoebe Barbee behind bars.
Following a 10-day trial in 1979, Roger Warren Clark received two life sentences for the kidnapping and murder of Phoebe Alisa Barbee. But Clark was later considered for parole in 1999, since then he has gone before the NC Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission several times.
Sonja Barbee, Phoebe's sister, said that usually the family makes the trip to Raleigh to stand before the commission to request Clark stay in prison.
"In years past, our family has been given the opportunity to go before the commission in person; however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we could only voice our opposition to his parole via conference call," Sonja wrote in a social media post. "Once again, we are asking for your help.
"Please support our efforts to keep this cold-blooded killer incarcerated for the full term of his sentences by writing the commission and protest his parole."
Sonja asked anyone, whether a Cabarrus County resident or just a supporter, to write to the commission. She said she believes Clark presents a present danger to the community.
"What Roger Warren Clark set out to do on the morning of September 11, 1978 was to rape and murder. He had four failed attempts before abducting our sister.
"He trapped her in his truck which had doors that would not open from the inside," Barbee wrote. "Unable to escape, he drove her to an abandoned farm where he violently raped her then beat her to death with a tire iron.
"He left her broken body in the dirt of that old farm then drove home to attend a meeting with social worker on a family domestic issue. He even made time to enjoy the county fair before his arrest.
"Those are the deliberate actions of an evil, remorseless, violent man who will likely strike again if given ever given the chance."
Phoebe, a 1977 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School, was on her way home when she came across Clark. She was not the first woman Clark approached that day. Reports state that Clark lured two other women earlier that day offering a ride. One woman refused and the other was able to escape Clark's vehicle.
This isn't the first time the Barbee family has asked for the community's support. Before the family went before the commission in 2012, they made a public plea for support and it was effective.
Last month, the Department of Public Safety (DPS), released a statement saying it will speed up the process for offenders to transition into the community due to concerns over COVID-19 and prison conditions. In the next six months, the department expects 3,500 people to have an early release.
During 2020, DPS has also transitioned the release of select group of people who have non-violent crimes through the Extended Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative to serve out their sentence in the community to reduce the prison population.
Sonja said she and her family will fight to continue justice for Phoebe.
"She was a kind, beautiful spirit and she deserves justice," Sonja wrote. "Moreover, the people of our community and NC also deserve to remain safe from this predatory killer."
Any letters should be sent to the NC Parole Commission and also the case worker Karen Gregory. All correspondence should include the following identification in the header:
- Roger Warren Clark
Offender #0077814
Docket #78012043
County of Conviction: Cabarrus
Barbee also stated that emails are accepted.
Mailing Address:
NC Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission
Attn: Commissioner Fowler, Chairman
2020 Yonkers Road
4222 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-4222
Email: Parole.Commission@ncdps.gov
Caseworker Karen Gregory
Email: karen.gregory@ncdps.gov