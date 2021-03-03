Phoebe Barbee's family seeks support to keep her killer in prison

"He trapped her in his truck which had doors that would not open from the inside," Barbee wrote. "Unable to escape, he drove her to an abandoned farm where he violently raped her then beat her to death with a tire iron.

"He left her broken body in the dirt of that old farm then drove home to attend a meeting with social worker on a family domestic issue. He even made time to enjoy the county fair before his arrest.

"Those are the deliberate actions of an evil, remorseless, violent man who will likely strike again if given ever given the chance."

Phoebe, a 1977 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School, was on her way home when she came across Clark. She was not the first woman Clark approached that day. Reports state that Clark lured two other women earlier that day offering a ride. One woman refused and the other was able to escape Clark's vehicle.

This isn't the first time the Barbee family has asked for the community's support. Before the family went before the commission in 2012, they made a public plea for support and it was effective.