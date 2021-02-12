Robocalls generate much of the Top 10 consumer complaints for 2020

RALEIGH – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the North Carolina Department of Justice received in 2020 as he released the department’s 2020 annual report. The report discusses NCDOJ’s work to protect the people of North Carolina from scams and fraud, defend the state, fight crime, provide assistance to North Carolinians, and defend their rights.

“North Carolinians were inundated with robocalls in 2020,” said Stein. “Scammers use them to try to trick and scare people out of their hard-earned money, so I’m asking people to report them at www.ncdoj.gov/norobo. My office will continue our fight to shut down robocallers and bring back peace of mind to North Carolinians. And we’ll do everything in our power to hold accountable those who defraud and scam hard-working people.”