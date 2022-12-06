Rowan County Sheriff releases statement on officer-involved shooting

Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen released a statement discussing the officer-involved shooting that took place Dec. 2, leaving the suspect dead and injuring first responders.

Calls came into 9-1-1 in the early morning hours of Dec. 2 with reports of a home in Rockwell on fire. Reports also indicated that a person was inside of the home. Several area fire departments responded.

Once firefighters arrived, they began entering the home to rescue the occupant. Someone in the home starting shooting at the firefighters, ultimately wounding a first responder. The injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene. Once the Rowan County Sheriff's Office and Granite Quarry Police officers arrived, they initiated in verbal commands but ultimately exchanged gunfire with the occupant, Ronald Green, resulting in his death.

Some officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In the statement from the Rowan County Sheriff, Allen said he has reviewed deputies' body camera footage.

"As you are aware, deputies of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were in a deadly force encounter along with an officer of the Granite Quarry Police Department during the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. During the encounter, a Granite Quarry Officer and our deputies exchanged numerous rounds of gunfire with offender Ronald Green. As a result of this event, Mr. Ronald Green lost his life," The statement read.

"The RCSO would like to extend condolences to the family of Mr. Ronald Green. It is never our desire for outcomes to end in this manner. However, we are called upon at times to use force necessary, reasonable and appropriate for the protection of our community and fellow first responders.

"Our office has begun an internal investigation of the incident which is separate and apart from the formal investigation done by the State Bureau of Investigations. At this time, I have personally viewed the body camera footage of our deputies and feel confident that our deputies conducted themselves in a professional and courageous manner while in the face of life-threatening danger. In my opinion, their actions consisted of force necessary, reasonable and appropriate for the deadly encounter.

"At this time, our office would like to release the names of the Deputies that were involved in the active firefight with offender Ronald Green.

"Deputy Robert Clement has been with our office for 11 months. Deputy Clement was wounded in the left hand by what appears to be a pelleted shotgun blast. Deputy Clement sustained his wound and continued his mission by exchanging gunfire with the offender. Deputy Clement gave verbal commands to the offender in attempts to de-escalate the incident. His actions prevented the active shooter from engaging other first responders on the scene. Deputy Clement was treated on the scene.

"Master Deputy Randal Addison was hired by our office in June of 2015. Master Deputy Addison actively exchanged gunfire with the offender. Master Deputy Addison’s coat and uniform received damage from pelleted shot, but he did not receive a bodily injury. Master Deputy Addison was a driving force behind bringing this horrific incident to an end without further injury to first responders or residents in the area. Master Deputy Addison gave verbal commands to the offender in attempts to deescalate the situation. He also directed other deputies on the scene to organize a response that avoided crossfires and danger to the public and first responders in the area. His courage and heroic actions also prevented further injury to citizens and first responders on the scene.

"Master Deputy Nikolas Plumley was hired by our office in February 2015. Master Deputy Plumley actively engaged the offender with weapons fire. Master Deputy Plumley gave numerous verbal commands to the offender attempting to deescalate the situation. His actions and professional performance prevented any further innocent neighbors and first responders from being injured.

"Deputy Taylor Warren was hired by our office in September of 2017. Deputy Taylor was at the back of the residence with the above-mentioned Deputies but was not in a position to exchange fire with the offender. Deputy Warren gave verbal commands to the offender in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Deputy Warren’s actions prevented any further injury to first responders and innocent neighbors.

"All deputies involved are being well taken care of and have been offered post-incident support. Rowan County Human Resources has graciously arranged support for the deputies involved in the incident as well as others who were on the scene during this traumatic time.

"The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will refer information regarding the identity and condition of other first responders to their agencies."