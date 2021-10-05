Cabarrus College launches new Cabarrus Cares scholarship

CONCORD – Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has created a generous new scholarship for North Carolina high school seniors. The new Cabarrus Cares Scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition and general fees for high school seniors from North Carolina who enroll full time and demonstrate financial need.

“This new scholarship shows Cabarrus College’s commitment to caring for our community in two ways,” said college president Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “First, we’re making college affordable to every first-year student who wants to attend; students with financial need will have very, very low out-of-pocket expenses. And second, students can choose to graduate debt free in one to four years with a high-demand degree, which will enable them to serve their community by obtaining employment immediately after program completion. This scholarship is a win-win and will make a difference – for students and for the communities where they will work and serve.”