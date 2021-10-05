Cabarrus College launches new Cabarrus Cares scholarship

CONCORD – Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has created a generous new scholarship for North Carolina high school seniors. The new Cabarrus Cares Scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition and general fees for high school seniors from North Carolina who enroll full time and demonstrate financial need.
“This new scholarship shows Cabarrus College’s commitment to caring for our community in two ways,” said college president Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “First, we’re making college affordable to every first-year student who wants to attend; students with financial need will have very, very low out-of-pocket expenses. And second, students can choose to graduate debt free in one to four years with a high-demand degree, which will enable them to serve their community by obtaining employment immediately after program completion. This scholarship is a win-win and will make a difference – for students and for the communities where they will work and serve.”
The new “gap” scholarship kicks in after students remit their expected family contribution as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and accept all grants for which they are eligible and that do not have to be repaid from federal and state sources. The scholarship fills the “need gap” and ensures that every NC high school graduate who chooses Cabarrus College will be able to afford to both enroll and graduate. Books, housing and other expenses are not included.
Cabarrus College offers seven degrees for first-year students: a four-year bachelor’s degree in Community Health and Wellness, two-year associate degrees in the fields of medical assisting, nursing, occupational therapy assisting, science and surgical technology, and a one-year medical assistant diploma. All high school seniors applying to Cabarrus College will automatically be considered for the Cabarrus Cares Scholarship when they complete the FAFSA.
“The private college education students receive at Cabarrus College is second to none, and with the Cabarrus Cares Scholarship, this high-quality education is affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Cabarrus College Provost Meg Patchett. “Our students appreciate highly individualized learning opportunities made possible through small class sizes, 95% of them pass their certification and licensure exams, and ultimately they graduate and find high-paying jobs in healthcare very quickly. Ninety percent find themselves working in healthcare within six months.”
Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data confirms the high demand for healthcare workers. The BLS projects that employment in healthcare occupations will grow 16% through 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, and healthcare will add more jobs than any other occupational group.*
In addition to its programs for first-year students, Cabarrus College also offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees for advanced study including a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences Leadership and Development for students who already have an associate degree in healthcare, a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging for students with a diploma or associate degree in imaging, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing, and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.