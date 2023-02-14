CABARRUS COUNTY — Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments which were approved by our Board of Education Monday, Feb. 6.

Dr. Sandy Ward, principal at W.R. Odell Elementary School, has been named director of administrative services, replacing Sue Burns, who is retiring. She will begin her new role on March 1.

Ward began her career with Cabarrus County Schools in 2007 as a literacy specialist. She began her administrative career as an assistant principal in 2009 at R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary and later moved to the role of principal at the school in 2013. Ward began her current term as principal at W.R. Odell Elementary in 2016. Prior to her service in Cabarrus County Schools, she taught in Florida and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system.

Ward earned her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University, a master's degree from Florida Atlantic University, and her doctoral degree from Western Carolina University.

Lisa Ober, assistant principal at W.R. Odell Elementary School, has been named principal at the school, replacing Dr. Sandy Ward, who has taken another role within the district. She will begin her principalship at W.R. Odell Elementary on March 1.

Ober began her educational career as an elementary school teacher in Richmond, Virginia, in 1990. She then taught in Raleigh before beginning her career with Cabarrus County Schools in 2006 as a teacher at Weddington Hills Elementary School. She began her administrative career in 2017 as an assistant principal at W.R. Odell Elementary School.

Ober earned her bachelor's degree from James Madison University and her master’s degree from Appalachian State University. She is currently completing coursework on her doctoral degree at Gardner-Webb University.

Ashley Blackwell, principal intern at Cox Mill High School, has been named assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School, replacing Lacee Jacobs, who was recently named principal at Mount Pleasant High School. Blackwell began her new role at Northwest Cabarrus High School on Feb. 7.

Blackwell began her career with Cabarrus County Schools in 2008 as a teacher at Harris Road Middle School. She later served as a teacher and MTSS coach at Cox Mill High School since 2018. Prior to her work with CCS, Blackwell taught in both Georgia and West Virginia.

Ashley earned her bachelor’s degree from Philadelphia University and master’s degrees from both Walden University and the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Sandy Johnson has been named assistant principal at C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School, replacing Jerome Crews, who has resigned. Johnson will begin her role at C.C. Griffin on Feb. 14.

Johnson began her role with Cabarrus County Schools in 2018 as the MTSS coordinator at H.E. Winkler Middle School where she retired in 2021. She returned to CCS in 2022 as a part-time assistant principal. Johnson began her teaching career in 2000 as an elementary school teacher. She moved into administration in 2005 with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree from Shaw University and a master’s degree from Pfeiffer University. She also earned a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University.

Onnica Gildersleeve, coordinating teacher for the exceptional children’s department in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, has been named assistant principal at Hickory Ridge High School. Gildersleeve will replace Tom Smith, who is retiring. She will begin her role at Hickory Ridge High School on April 3.

Gildersleeve began her teaching career in 2007 as an EC teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She began her current role as coordinating teacher with CMS in 2016.

Gildersleeve earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron and is completing her master’s degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte