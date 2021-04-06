Michael Landers - ‘Extraordinary guy’ leaves a legacy of caring

Landers and the AWSUM Club started the King of the Court volleyball event, which features male athletes donning pink jerseys to play in a benefit tournament. The event started at Mount Pleasant High and spread across the county and then to other counties.

“The event raised $20,000 in the most recent year alone,” said Lauren Grelecki, an English teacher at MPHS. “All funds raised stay in Cabarrus County and benefit the NorthEast Foundation and the Breast Health Center (at Atrium Health Cabarrus), as well as Pinkpals, a breast cancer support group.”

Landers’ impact can be seen in the community, and his former students and co-workers have filled social media with tributes.

“Today is a bit darker without the teacher that illuminated the classroom with wisdom and insight,” wrote Maddie Stacy in a Facebook tribute to Landers. “(He was) Someone who wasn’t afraid to push his students to write about our personal hardships with depth and intention. (Landers) taught me so much about my own voice just as you did for so many others. (Mr. Landers) taught us empowerment, whether through language or athletics, or both for so many of us …”

Johns remembers his intensity, coupled with a positive attitude.