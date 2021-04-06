Michael Landers - ‘Extraordinary guy’ leaves a legacy of caring

Father, husband, teacher, coach — Michael Landers was an extraordinary man. He left a legacy of caring.
The Mount Pleasant High School community is mourning the death of a friend, colleague and teacher after Landers unexpectedly died March 30.
The family will gather at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg on Thursday to accept drop-in visitors from noon to 6 p.m. A private service will be officiated by Mike Johns, head coach of the Mount Pleasant High School football team.
Landers was an assistant coach for 11 years before he resigned in 2016 to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife, Lindsey Landers, and their sons, Maddox, 6, and Ryker, 4.
“He was just an extraordinary guy. He loved people, and he loved advocating for students and teachers. He was a fun and engaging guy. We coached together for 11 years, but we taught together for 16 years,” Johns said.
He added that Landers left Mount Pleasant in January to work at the Cabarrus County Schools’ Virtual Academy.
Landers started Mount Pleasant’s AWSUM Club — a community service organization for athletes. AWSUM stands for Athletes Who Share Unselfish Moments. The club won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Commissioner’s Cup six times, Johns said.
Landers and the AWSUM Club started the King of the Court volleyball event, which features male athletes donning pink jerseys to play in a benefit tournament. The event started at Mount Pleasant High and spread across the county and then to other counties.
“The event raised $20,000 in the most recent year alone,” said Lauren Grelecki, an English teacher at MPHS. “All funds raised stay in Cabarrus County and benefit the NorthEast Foundation and the Breast Health Center (at Atrium Health Cabarrus), as well as Pinkpals, a breast cancer support group.”
Landers’ impact can be seen in the community, and his former students and co-workers have filled social media with tributes.
“Today is a bit darker without the teacher that illuminated the classroom with wisdom and insight,” wrote Maddie Stacy in a Facebook tribute to Landers. “(He was) Someone who wasn’t afraid to push his students to write about our personal hardships with depth and intention. (Landers) taught me so much about my own voice just as you did for so many others. (Mr. Landers) taught us empowerment, whether through language or athletics, or both for so many of us …”
Johns remembers his intensity, coupled with a positive attitude.
“We had a great time together. He always tried to keep things positive and light, but he was still intense. He had very high expectations of his students and his athletes. He was an encourager. He was always telling the kids, ‘You can do this.’”
Nolan Barringer, 18, a senior at Mount Pleasant, just won a full ride NC Teaching Fellows scholarship. He is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte next school year. Barringer said Landers inspired him to become an educator.
“Like many people, Mr. Landers meant a lot to me. He was one of the main reasons I decided to go into teaching. He opened my eyes and showed me how much a teacher can change a student for the better.”
Julie Love, a friend and fellow teacher, said Landers was a champion for students and teachers.
“Mike had a passion for the betterment of students, and education in general, that cannot be duplicated. He challenged me as a teacher to ask the hard questions and to stand up for what was fair and just, no matter the cost,” Love said.
“There is no question in my mind that he empowered students to give back and be the best version of themselves. I have no doubts that the recipients of his efforts, and that of his AWSUM club students, gained hope, and that their faith in humanity was restored.”
Brandy Stamper, a friend of the family and a fellow educator, said, “Mike was a warm, welcoming and giving person with an infectious passion for life. He will be remembered for his selfless generosity and his unwavering commitment to his family and friends.”
Ryan Barclay said a Go Fund Me account set up for Landers’ family raised almost $17,000 in less than a day. At press time, the total was over $30,000, with a $40,000 goal. To give, go to GoFundMe.com and in the search bar type “The Michael Landers Family.”
Barclay said he was proud of the way people came forward to help.
“With 23 years in North Carolina schools and 16 in Cabarrus County, and with two young kids of his own, I think it is great to see the community stepping up to support such a great community member.”