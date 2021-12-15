Pfeiffer formalizes ties with neighboring community college

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduates with a qualifying GPA will receive a tuition discount to attend Pfeiffer University as juniors thanks to an agreement that officials of the two schools signed on Monday, Dec. 13.

The agreement goes into effect in January 2022, when the spring semester at Pfeiffer begins. It builds on already-established ties between Pfeiffer and the community college, which is located in neighboring Rowan and Cabarrus counties, north and west of Misenheimer.

“This is going to strengthen our relationship with RCCC and make it more affordable for their graduates to attend Pfeiffer,” said Emily Carella, Pfeiffer’s vice president for enrollment management. “We want these students to graduate in two years.”

Daniel S. Mynatt, Pfeiffer’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, stressed that graduates of Rowan-Cabarrus may complete one of 10 degree programs at Pfeiffer, depending on the associate’s degree they hold.

“If they hold the appropriate associate’s degree, and if they complete the courses that are on our degree plan during their junior and senior years, we promise them that they will finish with a four-year degree from Pfeiffer,” he said.