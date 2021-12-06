Rowan-Cabarrus student earns N.C. Work-based Learning Student of the Year

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College student Trent Phillips has been named the 2021 William D. Weston Outstanding Student of the Year by the North Carolina Work-Based Learning Association, marking the second time in three years that a Rowan-Cabarrus student has received the honor.

Phillips, who is studying business administration with a concentration in marketing and retailing, interned with Urbane Environments Community Engagement Consultants, a consulting agency that helps shape public, private and municipal development plans. There, he worked on projects that included a community engagement concept for the City of Charlotte Comprehensive Plan.

“I was interested in the internship to enhance my leadership skills and reinforce my resume with authentic work experience that potential employers can respect,” Phillips said. “It helped me develop a greater understanding of day-to-day business operations, the challenges of meeting high-end goals, and the importance of teamwork, networking and self-discipline. If you truly want to reach your personal best as a successful business professional, this is where you start. The Work-Based Learning program is a pioneering force to help you become an employer’s first and only choice.”